Kārearea culprits holding up Tūtira logging caught on camera

One of juvenile kārearea from the nest. They will delay the construction of a logging road in Tūtira until February until they are grown. Photo / Rod Dickson

The family holding up construction of a Tūtira logging road has been caught on camera.

A Hawke's Bay Regional Council staff member was able to take photos of the kārearea, native falcons, at a safe distance from the nest.

The adult kārearea at Tūtira, waiting for a chance to pose for another shot on the $20 bill. Photo / Rod Dickson

The species famously appears on Aotearoa's $20 note.

The population of bush and eastern types of kārearea commonly found in the North Island are recognised as being at risk with a small but recovering population, while their southern form is considered threatened, facing extinction in the medium term.

Only between 5000 and 8000 kārearea of the three kārearea varieties remain in total, according to the Department of Conservation.

The adult pair of nesting kārearea was first sighted mid-November near the construction of a logging road in Tūtira.

One of the juvenile kārearea. Cleared logging and pine plantation is some of their favourite territory Photo / Rod Dickson

Hawke's Bay Regional Council forest management advisor Ben Douglas had said the male dive-bombed a Pan Pac staff member checking the site before the road construction.

"He then reported the sighting back and I went to the site to see at what stage the nest was at and found the nest with eggs and the female guarding them."

They had built a nest in the area cleared by the last portion of logging, a favourite environment to nest in.

The delay is expected to continue until about February when the juvenile kārearea are ready to leave the nest.