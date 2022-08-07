Voyager 2021 media awards
Karapiro crash: Two trucks involved at major Waikato intersection

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash in Karapiro. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

One person has been seriously injured after a crash involving two trucks at a major Waikato intersection.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the two-truck crash at the State Highway 1/SH29 intersection at Karapiro about 7.45am.

"One person is reported to be in a serious condition. People are advised to avoid the area," she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John have also been notified.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.