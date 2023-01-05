Karaka mystery: Man found critically injured on Batty Rd, rural South Auckland

The man was found on the road on Thursday afternoon, police say. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are investigating how a man came to be critically injured on a rural South Auckland road.

Emergency services rushed to Batty Rd in Karaka about 3.15pm on Thursday after the man was found gravely hurt.

Police said in a statement on Thursday evening the road was closed and remains so while officers complete a scene examination. The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition

“The road will reopen when a scene examination has been completed,” the statement said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

There was no word on the nature of the injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Police are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Please contact Police on 105 and reference event number P053198305.”