Kāpiti retailers Undercover Secrets Lingerie are shutting their doors

The secret is out – Undercover Secrets Lingerie is closing.

One of Paraparaumu Beach's longest independent retailers is closing after trading for nearly 34 years.

Opened, operated and owned by Christine Vendt since 1988, Christine will be closing the store in January after the Christmas trading period.

"This has been a lot of fun," she said.

"I have a real passion for this. You're making women feel good every day.

"While there have been stresses - we've been through a recession and Covid-19, it's been a lot of fun.

"It's not like a job, it's a hobby, it's a job I love, and that I actually want to do."

Busier than ever, Christine said closing the store has nothing to do with Covid-19 and lockdowns.

Last year's turnover was larger than pre-Covid and this year so far, Christine said turnover is "way up on that".

"It isn't because of any negative economic conditions or doom and gloom as some think, in fact, business is booming.

"We've had record sales, this year we are up 35 per cent on last year with the supply chain only suffering minimal delays in receiving stock."

Undercover Secrets Lingerie's success has been recognised over the years not just by their customers' endorsements, but has also been a finalist many times in the old Wellington Top Shop awards, and having won a Kāpiti Business of the Year award previously.

Having been in retail for a long time, Christine is looking forward to slowing down, with plans to shift with her husband to the Coromandel.

After having worked in the wholesale side of the industry previously, opening in 1988 was around the time of the share market crash. Under such a climate many were sceptical about the wisdom of opening then.

At one stage Undercover Secrets Lingerie had four stores spread across the lower North Island, but Christine said her passion was for giving a personal and professional service rather than running a retail chain and so decided to just concentrate on having the one store where it all started, in Paraparaumu Beach.

"We opened in Palmerston North in 1990, Porirua a year or so after that, then also opened one in Johnsonville before I decided to focus on Kāpiti.

"Women come in who are uncomfortable, wearing the wrong bra, and then you put them in the fitting room and fit them, and they just go, 'I feel amazing, this is fantastic'.

"They leave feeling really good about themselves because their whole body shape has improved.

"It's a lot of fun."

With a loyal database and continuously getting new customers each week, Christine is keen for someone else to take over the business.

"We have a real loyal database and are getting new customers every week and we stock brands that you can't get in most areas.

"If someone bought it they would have something unique, they're not competing with Farmers.

"You make women feel good, that's a good thing."

Anyone interested in buying the business can contact Christine at Undercover Secrets Lingerie, Seaview Rd, Paraparaumu Beach.