Martin Sutherland, left, Sara Sutherland, Matt Janssen and Carlene Tui, from the Paraparaumu Fire Brigade, are looking forward to taking on the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge.

Sky Tower challenge

Various Paraparaumu Fire Brigade members are among firefighters from throughout the country taking on the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge on Saturday, May 18, to raise money for Kiwis living with blood cancer. The contingent includes chief fire officer Martin Sutherland, qualified firefighters Sara Sutherland, Matt Janssen and Carlene Tui, and firefighter Roosje Overdiep-Sturgess. To donate to the brigade’s efforts go to https://firefighterschallenge.org.nz/t/paraparaumu-volunteer-fire-brigade.

Supermarket upgrade

There has been a $7.4 million revamp of the Woolworths (formerly Countdown) supermarket in Coastlands.

Included in this upgrade is new flooring, painted and upgraded to the latest format, new front end including checkouts, new and sustainable refrigeration, new climate control, new pick up room and canopy, new coolroom and prep area, team rooms upgrade, and more.

“This significant investment and improvement to the store will ensure our customers are offered exceptional shopping experiences,” a spokesperson said.

Law reformer joins board

Eminent academic and law reformer Dr Warren Young has been appointed a trustee of the Toi Mahara board.

Dr Young has spent 30 years working in, and studying, aspects of the criminal justice system.

He has been an academic, senior civil servant, law reformer and most recently general manager of the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

In 2015 he was appointed a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for services to the law.

He replaces Jill Griggs - whose term has ended - on the Toi Mahara board of trustees.

More trains, bigger buses

Metlink has boosted train capacity, added extra services, and is running larger buses to help get fans to and from the semifinal second leg between the Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory on Saturday at Sky Stadium.

More carriages have been added to some pre-match rail services, while bigger buses will be run after the match to bolster capacity on several core bus routes.

Several extra train services on the Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines will also be available after the match and will depart once the match, including possible extra time or penalties, finishes.



