Lucas Robins has always been a keen swimmer.

He earned his selection for the Tri-Series from his bronze-medal performance at the National Age Group Champs.

“I received bronze in the 50m butterfly. I think that’s got to be my favourite stroke and my classification is S10. Since competing at Nationals, I have qualified for NZ Short Course Champs as well as being selected for the Tri-Series.

Robins has always loved sports, he said, and has represented his school in cross country and athletics, competing at the Halberg Games in 2021. It was at the Halberg Games that he was introduced to swimming.

“Right off the back of the games, Dannevirke set up a para-team of three so I swam there for three years. I will always appreciate the Dannevirke coach for taking me in.”

Lucas Robins, 14, loves sports, but his favourite is swimming, he said. Photo / Grace Odlum

Robins now trains with the Ōtaki Titans after transferring there a month ago.

“Before that I’d be travelling to practices four times a week. I went to the Titans and saw what they did and thought it would be a great place for me.”

As Robins prepares for the Tri Series, he is training for two to three hours a day.

“I have morning training as well as evening training. It all depends on the sessions. It is a lot of work.”

To get the the Tri Series Games, Robins has to pay for travel and accommodation. He and his mum, Lynsay, have set up a givealittle page to help raise enough funds to cover the costs.

“Any little bit helps in getting me to the Tri Series.”

Robins said it’s important to dream big, hoping the Tri Series is just the start of his international swimming journey.

“I want to get to the 2028 Paralympics. It’s always been a dream of mine and I’m sure I can do it, with a little help.”

To help Lucas get to the Tri-Series, visit his givealittle.co.nz page.