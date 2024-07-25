Advertisement
Kāpiti Coast para-swimmer selected for international swimming competition

Alyssa Smith
By
3 mins to read
Lucas Robins, 14, was selected for the New Zealand Tri-Series squad. Photo / Grace Odlum

A Kāpiti Coast para-swimmer will make a splash representing New Zealand in a prestigious competition.

Lucas Robins, 14, who lives near Waikanae Beach, has been selected for the New Zealand Youth Tri-Series squad. At the October competition, Robins will compete against athletes from Australia. Representing his country has always been Robins’ dream and he said hearing the news he had achieved that was a shock.

“Now that the news has sunk in, it’s pretty awesome. I’m excited and nervous at the same time.”

When Robins was born, he was diagnosed with fibular hemimelia, meaning he was missing the fibular in his left leg. He was fitted with his first prosthetic at 10 months old and, when he was 3, he had a Van Ness Rotationplasty operation, creating a knee joint, to make it easier for him to use prosthetics.

To help him swim, Robins has a 3D-printed swimming leg, created for him by the Wellington Limb Centre two years ago.

Lucas Robins has always been a keen swimmer.
He earned his selection for the Tri-Series from his bronze-medal performance at the National Age Group Champs.

“I received bronze in the 50m butterfly. I think that’s got to be my favourite stroke and my classification is S10. Since competing at Nationals, I have qualified for NZ Short Course Champs as well as being selected for the Tri-Series.

Robins has always loved sports, he said, and has represented his school in cross country and athletics, competing at the Halberg Games in 2021. It was at the Halberg Games that he was introduced to swimming.

“Right off the back of the games, Dannevirke set up a para-team of three so I swam there for three years. I will always appreciate the Dannevirke coach for taking me in.”

Lucas Robins, 14, loves sports, but his favourite is swimming, he said. Photo / Grace Odlum
Robins now trains with the Ōtaki Titans after transferring there a month ago.

“Before that I’d be travelling to practices four times a week. I went to the Titans and saw what they did and thought it would be a great place for me.”

As Robins prepares for the Tri Series, he is training for two to three hours a day.

“I have morning training as well as evening training. It all depends on the sessions. It is a lot of work.”

To get the the Tri Series Games, Robins has to pay for travel and accommodation. He and his mum, Lynsay, have set up a givealittle page to help raise enough funds to cover the costs.

“Any little bit helps in getting me to the Tri Series.”

Robins said it’s important to dream big, hoping the Tri Series is just the start of his international swimming journey.

“I want to get to the 2028 Paralympics. It’s always been a dream of mine and I’m sure I can do it, with a little help.”

To help Lucas get to the Tri-Series, visit his givealittle.co.nz page.

