Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Coast District Council will be hosting a beach clean-up as part of the annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful Clean Up Week.

The clean-up will occur on Saturday, September 16 at Paraparaumu Beach, and will be followed by a sausage sizzle in Maclean Park.

The beach clean-up will mark the start of the clean-up week which this year runs until Friday, September 22.

Last year, a record-breaking 67,400 volunteers took part in clean-up activities around the country, collecting a total of 655 tonnes of waste over an area equivalent to 5751 rugby fields.

Council waste projects manager Robbie Stilwell said the clean-up week helps mobilise Kiwis to take action together against litter.

“Our beach clean-up is a great opportunity to get your family, friends, school, business, or local community group together to contribute to this national mahi, and also be part of a global movement as Saturday is also World Clean Up Day.”

He said litter on our beaches is more than just unsightly and unpleasant for people - it can also have serious consequences for the birds and animals that inhabit our coastal dunes and marine reserve.

He said the clean-up is a “fun but also constructive way to spend a few hours” and hopes it will make people think twice about what happens to their waste.

All volunteers can meet by the Kāpiti Boating Club at 10.30am, and “everyone is welcome to come along”.

“We’ll provide some disposal gloves and bags but as our kaupapa is to reduce waste, we really encourage people to bring reusable gloves from home.”

And while it’s not necessary to register for the beach clean-up, Stilwell encouraged people to respond to the Facebook invitation here to help with catering.

You can also register your own Clean Up Week event with badges and prizes by going to the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website here.



