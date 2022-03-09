Hamish Lester has completed his first solo flight from the Kāpiti Coast Airport.

Hamish Lester's passion for aviation started after a flying simulator gave him a taste of flying he couldn't forget, and now he's joined those fighting for the Kāpiti Coast Airport to remain open.

After playing MS FSX Steam Edition, Hamish signed up for an aviation school holiday programme in Palmerston North run through Scouts Aotearoa.

Supported by his parents, Hamish then joined the Young Eagles programme run by the Kāpiti District Aero Club.

Kāpiti Districts Aero Club Young Eagles instructor Diego Acevedo. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"This allowed me to meet the instructors and eventually take the first step to work towards going solo," Hamish said.

Relishing a different hobby to most people his age, Hamish completed his solo flight yesterday on his 16th birthday.

"I enjoy flying because it is different, being in control of such a powerful engine where the sky is literally the limit."

Despite Covid-19 "messing around with our plans", Hamish and the Young Eagles programme have been learning the basics of aviation including the different theory subjects required to achieve a private pilot's licence such as Meteorology, Human Factors and Air Law.

"It was fun being able to fly to other locations or even local events.

"Despite Covid-19 messing around with our plans, we were able to go ahead with most things and learn the different aspects of flying."

Not all trips included flying, with a trip to the Wellington Air Traffic Control team being an informative session despite not getting in the air.

Kāpiti Districts Aero Club Young Eagles instructor Diego Acevedo said, "The Young Eagles is a fun extra-curricular activity for young people exploring future career options.

"The programme provides an avenue for them to dip their toes into aviation while making friends and seeing our beautiful country up close and personal from the comfort of a general aviation aeroplane.

"Along with showcasing the different careers available in the industry beyond being a pilot or flight attendant, the programme teaches valuable skills in everyday life, like the importance of working in teams, reading a map or understanding the weather."

The programme has also sparked Hamish's interest in the Kāpiti Districts Aero Club, joining those who are fighting for the Kāpiti Coast Airport to remain open.

"I feel the airport should remain open for multiple reasons - once the airport is gone, it can't come back," Hamish said.

"It has historical value and it's only a few minutes drive for most people to get to who can then fly to Auckland for a cheaper price.

"It serves as a nice place for beginner students to learn how to fly due to less traffic and a friendly club.

"The community of pilots heavily rely on the airport's existence."

Diego too said, "Programmes like ours are only possible because of our vibrant aviation community, having to go elsewhere in the region would make this programme inaccessible to many of our participants.

"Opportunities like the Young Eagles, at our local airport and aero club, provide a pathway for budding aviators to start their training here in Kāpiti."

Believing that it would not have been possible for Hamish to learn to fly without the airport and aero club being so close to home, Hamish's parents said, "Kāpiti is extremely fortunate to have such a fantastic asset on their doorstep to benefit youth and future aviators.

"As the number of young families in the area increases, it is vital to hold on to and offer the potential and services that visionaries once saw.

"Relying only on centralised Wellington services would be a huge step backwards and generally time, cost and availability prohibitive for families and the next generation of pilots."

They also said the programme and learning to fly has challenged Hamish and helped him grow in maturity.

"Hamish obtains personal reward and motivation through activities that some might find extreme or technically challenging at best.

"We have seen very positive growth, maturity and grounding through his pursuit of flying."

Hamish is also a member of the local No. 49 (District of Kāpiti) Squadron, Air Training Corp, which now operates out of the aero club after their unit was flooded last year allowing them to continue with their parade and study.