Kane Wayman homicide: Fourth person in court charged with Christchurch murder

Christchurch man Kane Alan Wayman, 46, died on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A 31-year-old man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with the murder of Kane Wayman on New Year's Day.

He is the fourth person to face charged in connection to Wayman's violent death.

And police say more people could be put before the courts as the investigation into the alleged New Year murder continues.

Wayman was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries on January 1.

He died soon after.

On Saturday two people appeared in Christchurch District Court jointly charged - along with "persons unknown" - with murdering Wayman.

The pair, a man and woman both aged 24, appeared in court separately and were granted interim name suppression.

The 24-year-old male accused has been identified on charging documents as a farm hand.

The woman is from Christchurch.

A third person - a 41-year-old man - has also been charged with murder and appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

Police said yesterday scene examinations were continuing at two addresses and the police investigation was ongoing.

At today's court appearance the man - like his co-accused - was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until his next date in the High Court at Christchurch.

All four will appear together for the first time on February 4.

Name suppression will be reviewed at that date.