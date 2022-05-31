Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson appeared on Breakfast and discussed the allegations against the former presenter. Video / TVNZ

A top TVNZ boss has told staff he is "embarrassed" and "frankly disgusted" after an email from their CEO was leaked to the Herald.

Story production and operations general manager Andrew Fernie sent a furious email to staff, also now leaked to the Herald, this afternoon saying the challenging time did not excuse leaking internal emails to other news outlets.

"When I read 'TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, in an email to staff obtained by the Herald' on the Herald website, I feel so embarrassed and frankly quite disgusted. This is the time that we should be sticking together."

He wrote that it felt like "our reputation and our brand is being wilfully destroyed right now".

"We'll get through this together, but together should not include the wider media. Look around the room. There's a team of loyal, hard-working professionals trying to do their jobs. Don't make it harder."

The initial leaked email had outlined plans for a review of the state broadcaster's recruitment processes after the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

Shortly after the leak the company released a statement regarding the situation.

Power, in the email to staff obtained by the Herald, said a senior lawyer has been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they were fit for purpose and appropriately robust.

Power said it was his view that their recruitment policy had not been followed consistently and needed to be reviewed. Power said he shared this view with Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi today.

He said once the review was complete he would share any recommendations with TVNZ staff.

"We do not tolerate any form of harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. We're committed to providing a working environment that is inclusive and respectful," Power said in the email.

He said there had been "many lessons" learned over the last few days and thanked staff for their commitment and care.

While Power said he was unable to comment on specific employment matters, he wrote that he wanted to share his thoughts on a "general level".

"If a team member raises an issue concerning the behaviour of another team member it's taken extremely seriously, treated confidentially, and investigated swiftly. Our number one priority, regardless of other matters, is to support and care for any individual who raises an issue."

That, he said, was of the utmost importance.

It is understood that staff at the state broadcaster are unhappy with the relative lack of consultation before Santamaria was made Breakfast co-host last month.