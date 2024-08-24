Shute, now in her 20s, didn’t let her persistent bid for permanent name suppression stand in the way of maintaining a TikTok account where she dished out life advice in the style of an aspiring influencer.
Shute and Grace were accused of having grabbed 18-year-old Boyd as they drove away from a CBD club late one night in April 2022.
Boyd was seen on CCTV clinging to the side of Grace’s SUV before falling onto Customs St East outside Saturdays nightclub in Britomart, where the three had earlier crossed paths.
He was taken off life support after suffering unsurvivable head injuries.
Grace, who was driving during the incident, claimed he feared for his and his passengers’ safety after Boyd voiced a threat through the open window and allegedly started throwing punches. Shute, meanwhile, testified that she never grabbed Boyd’s arm and was in shock when her co-defendant did so.
But jurors, who repeatedly watched the horrific CCTV footage of the tumble, didn’t buy the defence and neither did the sentencing judge.
During her ongoing fight to keep her name secret, Shute’s lawyer – Julie-Anne Kincade KC - said when her client applied for jobs in the future, prospective employers would Google her name and see stories about the case.
Despite that, after her trial had kicked off, Shute posted a video featuring a montage of selfies accompanied by captions of “things I’ve learnt in my 20 years of life”.
They included advice to “switch your mentality from ‘I’m broken and helpless’ to ‘I’m growing and healing’.”
“Sometimes you lose everything and everyone to find yourself,” she wrote.
Comments were turned off on her videos, the most popular of which garnered nearly 3000 views. She did not mention the case or appear to break suppression in her videos.
In other social media profiles, Shute described herself as a hairdresser, makeup artist and model.
Kincade, in arguing in favour of suppression, also argued her client’s youth and “ongoing safety concerns” created extreme hardship. She said social media commentary on the case had frequently referred to her client as a “murderer” even though she was never charged with that offence.
“...We do not consider any likely social media commentary to be of such a level that it will compromise Ms Shute’s clear potential for rehabilitation,” three judges wrote when declining her appeal last month.