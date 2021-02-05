Kaitaia museum wants feedback on improvement plan

The de Surville anchor is on permanent display at Kaitaia's Museum @ Te Ahu. Photo / Whina te Whiu

Kaitaia's Museum @ Te Ahu, is seeking feedback on plans to improve the way people experience the Far North's unique history.

The museum is home to what Far North District Mayor John Carter described as an exceptional collection of taonga Māori and the oldest European artefact in New Zealand - the de Surville anchor.

Artefacts held by what was formerly the Far North Regional Museum tell the "unique" story of Te Hiku o te Ika (the very Far North), its pre-European Māori collection including pounamu, early carvings, and the 500-year-old skeleton of a kuri (Polynesian dog), now extinct.

Later history is documented by the massive de Surville anchor, one of three lost at Doubtless Bay in 1769, and now displayed permanently at the museum, and the extensive Northwood photo collection.

After consulting with partner and stakeholder groups, the museum had drafted a five-year strategy to help achieve a vision "to connect the world with the history and culture of the Far North, Aotearoa, New Zealand", and is now inviting the people of the Far North, those most closely connected with the history the museum keeps alive, to provide feedback on its six strategic goals.

The ambition for the museum, which is managed jointly by the Far North Regional Museum Trust and Far North District Council, was to enrich the collection, build better digital experiences, create stronger community partnerships and provide improved educational 'discovery,' all of which would help the museum to sustain itself financially and secure its future.

The 500-year-old skeleton of a Polynesian dog (kura) is one of the artefacts on display at Kaitaia's Museum @ Te Ahu. Photo / Whina te Whiu

Carter said the museum had come a long way since it was established 51 years ago.

"It now has a full-time curator, a part-time assistant, and is supported by a dedicated team of volunteers," he said.

"This five-year strategy represents a significant step in its evolution, and will help ensure our history and identity lives on."

Providing feedback on the draft strategy was a rare opportunity to influence how the district's culture and heritage was preserved and shared.

"If your history, culture and heritage is important to you, I urge you to share your thoughts and help shape the museum's future," he said.

The draft strategy is open for consultation, with feedback welcomed until the end of February.

The strategy will be available at libraries, service centres and i-Sites, and online (www.fndc.govt.nz/museum-strategy). Feedback is preferred digitally, via the online survey form, or can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz

Physical submissions will also be accepted at the museum.