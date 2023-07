Mia went missing from her address on Matthews Avenue, Kaitaia at around 10pm on Monday 10 July 2023.

A Far North girl who was missing for at least five days has been found safe.

Police earlier put out an appeal for help to find the Kataia girl, known only as Mia, after she was last seen at her home on Monday.

Police she they and Mia’s family had been concerned for her welfare.

However, police now say Mia has been located “safe and well”.

“Police wish to thank everyone who assisted in locating this person,” police said.