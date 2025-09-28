Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Kāinga Ora tenant Amy Lupton ordered to leave after making unauthorised alterations

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Tenancy Tribunal ruled the Kāinga Ora tenant should be evicted, saying she had completed alterations without the consent of her landlord. Photo / 123RF

The Tenancy Tribunal ruled the Kāinga Ora tenant should be evicted, saying she had completed alterations without the consent of her landlord. Photo / 123RF

A woman fighting to remain in her state house didn’t think Kāinga Ora was serious when it threatened to evict her for breaching her obligations as a tenant.

Now she’s pleading to stay at the Palmerston North property because her dog has had puppies.

But her pleas have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save