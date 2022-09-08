The main street in Greytown. Kāinga Ora says there is an urgent need for more housing in the region. Photo / RNZ / Lauren Crimp

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

Many Greytown residents have been surprised to learn that a social housing development is planned for the Wairarapa township.

The Kāinga Ora website has information about its purchase of land there, including a letter to neighbours dated July 22.

The letter was dropped in nearby letterboxes, saying Kāinga Ora bought land to meet the urgent need for more housing in the region and it is in the early stages of exploring how the site could be developed.

But most locals spoken to by RNZ said it was the first they had heard of it - including South Wairarapa mayor Alex Beijen, two councillors, and the chair of the local community board.

Despite wishing he had a heads-up, Beijen said it could only be a good thing to deal with the local housing shortage.

"I remember one time looking for rental properties and seeing that there [were] only two properties in the entire Wairarapa region for rent.

"So we have a problem there, it's probably going to take more than one section to fix it, but certainly this is a step in the right direction."

Beijen had a warning for locals who might be concerned about the effect on them and their properties.

"We don't want to fall into the trap of NIMBYing [not in my backyard] and not fixing problems because of that."

Kāinga Ora has bought land on East Street in Greytown where an old ambulance station is currently located. Photo / RNZ / Lauren Crimp

Locals react to a potential new Kāinga Ora development

Most residents spoken to by RNZ supported any Kāinga Ora development, saying there was a need for more housing.

But some expressed their concern.

A woman living just down the street from the planned development feared it would bring social problems, and she was 100 per cent against the idea.

Another agreed there was a need for social housing, as long as people used it as a stepping stone, rather than staying long term.

MP 'so happy' after campaigning for social housing

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty said he had campaigned for Kāinga Ora to build in Wairarapa since 2020.

It was the only place in the country without Kāinga Ora housing, and that was not good enough, McAnulty said.

"It's just gonna help relieve a lot of the issues that we're facing in our region.

"I'm such a big believer in government provision of social housing, and if we're able to get it across the line honestly I'd just be so pleased, so happy."

In a statement, Kāinga Ora said there were currently 24 applicants on the waitlist for public housing in South Wairarapa.

RNZ understands Kāinga Ora will make an announcement next week, and its Wairarapa plans are likely to be bigger than just one development.

- RNZ