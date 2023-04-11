Kāinga Ora’s newest Kerikeri property is on the main road between Kerikeri Retirement Village and the SPCA op-shop. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kāinga Ora is planning another high-density housing development on a property it has bought in central Kerikeri.

The purchase comes just months after the Government agency, formerly Housing NZ, announced plans for three-storey apartments on nearby Clark Rd.

Kāinga Ora is still considering its options for the new site and says it will host drop-in information sessions once it has a plan.

The land, between the SPCA op-shop and Kerikeri Retirement Village, is one of the few undeveloped properties left in central Kerikeri.

It includes a four-bedroom house at the very rear of the section, but the rest is grass, with no trees or buildings.

A real estate notice shows the 3978sq m property was sold for $2.75 million in March.

Kāinga Ora Te Tai Tokerau regional director Jeff Murray said the agency was always looking for opportunities for strategic land purchases in Northland, which would allow it to deliver affordable or public homes in areas close to shops and services.

“The central location makes it well-suited for compact housing, and it will complement other nearby public housing developments we are progressing within the town,” he said.

“We’re currently engaging with key stakeholders around the 115 Kerikeri Rd land purchase, and we intend to hold drop-in sessions to inform the community of our potential plans soon.”

Earlier this year, Kāinga Ora announced plans for a 12-apartment, three-storey walk-up and eight two-storey terraced homes on two properties on nearby Clark Rd, to be built by development company Gemscott.

Kāinga Ora also owns a third, adjoining property on King St, but is still mulling over its options for that site. The Clark Rd proposal has sparked controversy in the town and claims by some townsfolk — rejected by Kāinga Ora — that it would become “the next slum”.

Community group Our Kerikeri, which ran a poll on the proposal, supports the construction of more social housing but says it has concerns about the development’s height and density, as well as lagging public infrastructure.

In particular, Our Kerikeri wants Far North District Council to complete its stalled Spatial Plan, which would set rules around future development in the town, before any more large projects are consented.

Last month, a 10-home social housing development opened on the other side of the town centre, on Kerikeri Rd next to the BP service station.

The new complex was developed by Gemscott for housing charity Habitat for Humanity, which will run it under contract to Kāinga Ora.