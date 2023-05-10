Part of the land bought by Kāinga Ora in Raumati Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Kāinga Ora has answered various community questions about its future housing development plans in Raumati Beach.

The Crown agency bought 4.6 hectares of land at 59-69 Raumati Rd, Raumati Beach, late last year.

Raumati Community Board held a public meeting recently at which Kāinga Ora representatives addressed the audience.

Kāinga Ora has released an updated document answering many of the public’s questions, including the biggest concerns regarding overpopulation and flooding.

With the number of social housing units being built throughout the Kāpiti Coast, the public’s first concern was whether there was a need for more in Raumati Rd. Kāinga Ora believed there was a “compelling case” for further development in the district.

The document stated that, as of February, there were 175 applicants on the Ministry of Social Development’s waiting list and about 45 people, including children, living in emergency accommodation in the district.

Over the next three to five years, Kāinga Ora said it would be delivering 150 homes, mainly for existing Kāpiti residents in need of public housing.

The document said the focus for the Raumati Beach development was likely to be on smaller homes of one or two bedrooms, as the majority of applicants on the waiting list were single-person households.

Another public concern was accessibility, especially for disabled and older people. Community members wanted to know how many levels each apartment would have and whether they would have stairs or lifts.

While Kāinga Ora was unable to say what the houses would look like at this stage, it acknowledged the growing elderly and disabled population and said it would ensure there were units available to serve those groups.

In response to concerns about traffic on Kiwi Rd and Raumati Rd, Kāinga Ora said it would work closely with Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC) and Waka Kotahi to “ensure an aligned approach for traffic management and development of the roading network for the site”.

Kāinga Ora also said it was “committed to supporting active modes of transportation ... to support better social, climate and wellbeing outcomes”.

The document also answered many of the public’s questions regarding the environment, such as the effects of the development on natural sand dunes.

Part of the Raumati Beach site contains a ponding area, which has raised community fears of possible flooding. Photo / David Haxton

Kāinga Ora said that, despite detailed planning not having begun, it would take time to understand the landscape and the earthworks and it would work closely with KCDC and land development professionals.

“We are mitigating risks and complying with all relevant building and environmental regulations.”

A large ponding area on Raumati Rd, which the document said held water for months, was another concern for the community.

Kāinga Ora said its project team would be undertaking engineering at the site over the next 12-13 months, which will give it more information about any development issues, including stormwater.

“Council resource and building consent processes will ensure that neighbours will not experience flooding.”

Kāinga Ora said it recognised the community had concerns about water management during and after any development at the site, and water would be a key focus.

The agency is currently in its investigative phase at the site, which is likely to last until June next year. Once it had identified feasible development options, it would return to consult the community on its next steps.