Kaimanawa horses being rounded up during a previous muster. Photo / Kaimanawa Heritage Horses

Time is running out to secure homes for Kaimanawa horses ahead of the annual muster.

The Department of Conservation-managed muster is undertaken to keep the number of wild horses stable in the Moawhango ecological zone of the Kaimanawa Forest Park.

The sustainable level is 300 horses, with numbers above this removed and made available for rehoming. This year, the aim is to remove 230 horses.

However, against a background of ongoing cost-of-living pressures and recession, applications to rehome horses have been low this year.

Horses are not native to New Zealand, so the grassland where they roam needs careful management to avoid too much disturbance to plants and animals.

In a statement, DoC said there were concerns for the native species in the area after a recent aerial survey showed there were nearly double the manageable number of horses in the herd.

DoC central plateau operations manager Dave Conley said the big number of horses would put pressure on the grasslands, as well as being a potential danger for the horses and even humans.

“The large herd means damage to the environment, and the wild horses outstripping their food supply.

“A herd this size also increases the risk of horses wandering towards the Desert Road and becoming a hazard for drivers.

“The need for the muster is clear, we just hope we can find plenty of good homes for the horses.”

Conley said the department wanted to see as many horses as possible sent to new homes.

“It’s a win-win for horse welfare and the environment, but only if we find enough homes, so we’re adding our voices to the call to rehome.”

A large herd increases the risk of horses wandering towards the Desert Road and becoming a hazard for drivers. Photo / Alan Gibson

The rehoming scheme is overseen by Kaimanawa Heritage Horses (KHH), a dedicated charity.

Applications to rehome the horses close on April 11 and the organisation has set up a Givealittle page to raise funds in the hope of saving additional horses.

The page said costs for people rehoming Kaimanawa horses can run into thousands of dollars, so they hope to provide subsidies to interested parties who might not be able to afford the initial costs.

The organisation is dedicated to helping as many horses as possible, KHH chair Carolyn Haigh said.

“With not long until applications close, there’s not a lot of time for interested parties to deliberate. It’s a real concern that some people may simply run out of time.

“We encourage people to contact us. Our welfare team will provide information about the rehoming process and how you can help.”