Kaikōura tragedy: Rāhui announced from Paia Point to Omihi campground

A man stands near the bouquet of flowers placed in the beach at Goose Bay. Photo / Tim Cuff

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has placed a rāhui from Paia Point to Omihi campground and 500m from the shore.

This comes after five people were killed in a tragic boating accident at Goose Bay near Kaikōura on Saturday.

In a social media post Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura announced the Rāhui was being put in place out of respect for those who lost their lives.

"The Rahui is effective immediately for two weeks. This means that there will be no gathering or taking of kaimoana in this area for a period of two weeks.

"To the grieving families and those involved in Saturday's tragedy, our thoughts, prayers, and love are with you. Nga mihi, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura."

The incident occurred shortly after 10am on Saturday when the 8.5m Fish Kaikōura charter boat, with 11 people on board, capsized in "perfect, flat" conditions.

Marlborough police acting response manager detective sergeant Michael Whitty said five people were located deceased. The remaining six were assessed by medical personnel, and one was transferred to Christchurch Hospital, where they remained in a stable condition.

"To lose five lives is devastating and their loss will be felt widely across the country."

Coastguard Kaikōura acting president Neroli Gold told the Herald they were grateful to accept an offer from Brett Cowan, of Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, to bless their rescue vessel Kaikōura Rescue and the crew that assisted with the rescue and recovery.

"The blessing helps us to accept what has happened, to grieve, to remember and to begin to move on."

This morning Kaikōura District Council Mayor Craig Mackle shared an emotional message offering condolences from the Kaikōura community and thanking the local response to the tragic accident.

"On behalf of the community of Kaikōura I extend our heartfelt condolences and sorrow to the families, friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic events on Saturday."