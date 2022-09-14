NZ Herald reporter Katie Harris provides the latest in Kaikōura bating tragedy from Goose Bay. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald reporter Katie Harris provides the latest in Kaikōura bating tragedy from Goose Bay. Video / NZ Herald

Christchurch teacher Maureen Pierre has been identified as the fifth victim of the Kaikōura boat tragedy.

Five people died after a Fish Kaikōura charter boat with 11 people on board capsized off Goose Bay on Saturday. The vessel was reportedly struck by a whale.

This afternoon neighbours of Pierre said she had died in the incident, Stuff reported.

They said they had been led to believe she had been in the cabin when a whale breached underneath the boat, causing it to capsize.

Pierre's family declined to comment but a neighbour who has lived on the same Christchurch street for 50 years said they were told of the accident, according to Stuff.

Pierre taught at Isleworth School in Bishopdale and her neighbours described her as "quite adventurous". She was a keen photographer and founding member of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand, which organised the trip.

Pierre is the last of the five people who died to be identified.

Lower-Hutt resident Cathye Haddock also died when the 8.5m charter vessel capsized, and was remembered as a real people person by her husband Peter Simpson.

"When I saw the news report something had gone wrong, I contacted police and came to know," Simpson told Discovery's AM.

Haddock, who worked at the Ministry of Education and loved the outdoors, had recently joined the photography society.

Haddock's long-time friend Susan Cade also died in the tragedy. She was a much-loved member of the Wellington community, remembered by friends as a keen kayaker, photographer and dancer.

Cade's dance teacher Jo Matsis said the Feet with Heat dance academy was devastated to hear of her death.

"I am still in shock. I can't believe it," Matsis said.

Past coworkers of Diana Stewart who was also killed in the incident said she had been doing what she loved when she died.

Dental Place NZ in Mount Maunganui, wrote on Facebook that they were "deeply saddened" to hear their former receptionist of many years had died.

"Ever kind and caring, Diana was an expert photographer with a passion for nature and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences to her family."

Peter Charles Hockley was also remembered by his daughter as an avid photographer and an "amazing dad".

She told Stuff her father is believed to have been in the vessel's cabin alongside the four other victims when the incident happened. The family learned of his death late Saturday afternoon.

"We don't even know who else is dead and who else survived. We just know that Dad was one of the ones in the cabin."