Police investigating the death of dialysis patient Linda Woods in a Kaikohe home invasion have released images of the items the killer left behind. Photos / eter De Graaf / Police

Police are investigating footage that was reportedly taken on a cellphone during a fatal home invasion in Kaikohe that resulted in the death of dialysis patient Linda Woods.

Police were called to a Taraire Street property in Kaikohe at 11.41pm on Thursday 1 June, following reports of an intruder being located inside the property.

The Herald earlier reported that Woods was killed in the home invasion by an intruder who ripped out her breathing tubes as she tried to defend her whānau.

According to Stuff, part of the attack was captured on a cellphone, with footage showing a young woman trying to defend an elderly woman.

Police told the Herald they were aware of the video that had been referenced. However, they were unable to comment further as it formed part of their investigation.

Police investigating the death of dialysis patient Linda Woods in a Kaikohe home invasion have released images of the items the killer left behind. They include images of a pair of cut off jean shorts. Photo / Police

The information comes after police released images of some shorts and shoes left behind by the intruder. Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police hoped the images would jog someone’s memory from Thursday night, when Woods died in her home which she shared with four generations of her female whānau.

The offender’s shorts had come off during a struggle with the house occupants as he tried to flee.

A pair of shoes were also found placed on the ground outside the property, Johnston said.

“They are size US13 New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers, colour dark grey and black.”

Police said the intruder was described as a male, Māori or Polynesian, aged somewhere between 40-60 years old, and solidly built.

Police investigating the death of dialysis patient Linda Woods in a Kaikohe home invasion have released images of the items the killer left behind. Photo / Police

“We have every confidence that someone in our Kaikohe community knows this man. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to us.”

“Additionally, if you saw this man around the time of the incident and have any information about him or his movements, please also get in touch.”

The intruder had dark-coloured short hair speckled with grey, possibly, curly.

“Along with the shorts, he was wearing a dark-coloured basketball-style singlet, with thin red and white piping around the sleeves and collar.

“He was wearing another short-sleeved top under the singlet.”

Police also confirmed on Saturday that Woods shared her Taraire St home with four generations of her whānau.

“All occupants of the house are female,” Johnston said earlier.

“We extend our sincere sympathies to Linda’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to support her family as we work to get answers for them, and to hold the offender to account.”

Linda Woods died while undergoing dialysis care when an intruder entered her Kaikohe home. Photo / Peter De Graaf

‘My daughters were there. They were the ones trying to fight him off’

She died after a struggle with the intruder, who then fled the Taraire St property barefoot, leaving his shoes behind.

Woods’ niece Shianne Maaka told the Herald the man had pulled out the breathing tubes from her aunt’s nose after beating her. She said Woods had a heart condition and diabetes.

“My daughters were there. They were the ones trying to fight him off,” Maaka said.

“I mean, they had to ... not only were they fighting for their lives and trying their hardest to deal with that man, then Auntie Linda goes in and they have to see him bashing her.

”[One daughter], she was the one that put the biggest fight up. They’re both not good at the moment. [One] is going through a breakdown, shaking and scratching. I’ve never seen it. She’s really traumatised.

”He ripped out her, you know those things, those tubes up her nose, the breathing ones.

”He was beating her up. She took a lot, you know, she took quite a bit of a beating. And then he rips the cords out.”

Some dialysis patients require a ventilator to help them breathe during treatment. This is because with each normal breath, the diaphragm drops. This pulls air into the lungs. But if the lungs are very damaged, air must be pushed in to fill them.

Maaka said she was now anxious walking down the street in case she saw the offender, and said she hoped police caught him soon.

”The eerie feeling around Kaikohe is he could be walking past us when we’re in town. We just don’t know. He could have just slotted back into society acting all civil.

”I wish he was caught. It would help with a lot of anxiety.”

Maaka said the support she and her family had received from the wider community was helping them cope.

”What’s sort of helped, though, is the amazing support. The community has really pulled together and has helped with a lot of ease, I suppose.

”We’re waiting for our other family members to arrive now. My auntie has been sent down to Auckland. We probably have to wait around for two weeks.

”Her house was always packed with all the cousins and she always had us and the girls. That was their nan.”