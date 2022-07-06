The Kaiapoi man remains in hospital after being shot several times by the police on June 25. Photo / Herald

A man shot several times by police in a Kaiapoi incident has now been charged with nine offences in the Christchurch District Court.

The man remains in hospital and did not appear in court when the case was called before Judge Stephen O'Driscoll today.

Duty lawyer Paddy Brand said he had been to the hospital and had seen the man who was heavily sedated but able to give him some legal instructions about the case.

He said the 56-year-old Kaiapoi man had consented to being remanded in custody and Judge O'Driscoll remanded him to appear again by video link on July 25.

Brand asked for the man's name to be suppressed until a defence lawyer had been assigned and had been able to receive full instructions.

Judge O'Driscoll granted the suppression "to preserve the situation".

The man faces three charges relating to an alleged incident two days before the shooting. He is charged with having an offensive weapon - a knife - in a public place in Kaiapoi, threatening to kill a man, and assaulting the same man using a crowbar as a weapon.

The remaining six charges relate to June 25, the day of the shooting: being found without excuse in an enclosed yard, having a knife in a public place, confronting a member of the public with intent to intimidate them, damaging a police car, assaulting a police officer using a crowbar as a weapon, and resisting police.

He has entered no pleas to any of the charges.

The stand-off with police lasted about 20 min after officers arrived at the scene in Williams Street, Kaiapoi, about 7.20pm. Police said the man attacked a police car, using a metal bar, and a photograph showed a police vehicle with a cracked windscreen.

Police used a taser, pepper spray and negotiations before the man moved to a property in Peraki St, where there was more negotiation before the police fired several shots, hitting him in the abdomen, chest, and limbs. He was given medical assistance at the scene and then rushed to Christchurch Hospital.