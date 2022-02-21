The assault happened on February 9 at Otago Girls' High School. Photo / ODT

Two of the Otago students alleged to have assaulted a Muslim student and ripped off her hijab have reportedly been expelled.

Hoda Al-Jamaa, 17, ended up in hospital with concussion after the incident on February 9 at her school, Otago Girls' High, which involved three girls.

Two of the students involved have now reportedly been expelled, while a third is receiving counselling.

School principal Bridget Davidson told the Herald this afternoon an "appropriate disciplinary process" had been completed but she could not share the outcome.

• Girl's hijab ripped off during racist attack at Otago Girls' High School

• Otago Girls' High School pupil speaks out after attack

• Islamophobic attack at Dunedin school: 'There were complaints but nothing was done'

• Bella Hadid, Sonny Bill Williams join petition seeking justice for attacked Otago teen

Hoda was sitting with her friends when three other students asked them how to swear in Arabic, and began taunting them.

They then ripped off her hijab and beat her. The incident was filmed and the video shared among other students.

"Two of the girls held me and one hit me and after I fell on the ground, she ... was still hitting my face and my body. I was waiting for the teacher to help me," Hoda told RNZ last week.

She said the attackers had tried to do the same to her friends.

"My hijab ... is my culture and my religion. My hijab is everything for me and I love my hijab and those other girls love their hijabs."

Hoda's story has gone viral, with almost 75,000 people signing a petition on Change.org calling for justice for the schoolgirl and her friends.

News of the incident spread worldwide, with supermodel Bella Hadid expressing her support and sharing the hashtag #justiceforhuda.

Otago Girls' High School principal Bridget Davidson would not say if the girls had been expelled, but said in an emailed statement that the school was "deeply saddened and sorry that this tragic event occurred at our school".

"The Board of Trustees has completed the appropriate disciplinary process, following an investigation. While we cannot share the outcomes, we can confirm that we followed all relevant legislation and guidance in reaching decisions that we are confident are appropriate.

"Strong steps were taken, and support has been put in place for those impacted. We have an ongoing commitment to ensure our school is a safe and inclusive space for everyone," she said.

"Otago Girls' High School strives to ensure that everyone in our school lives our values of respect, positivity, and integrity.

"We have no tolerance for unkind comments, racism, bullying or any other form of discrimination that is directed at any member of our school community. People of all cultures, religions and backgrounds are celebrated and add to the fabric of who we are as a school."