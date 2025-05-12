Fire and Emergency crews from South Auckland stations attended the fire at Just Funerals in Mangere. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fire and Emergency crews from South Auckland stations attended the fire at Just Funerals in Mangere. Photo / Hayden Woodward

South Auckland police have arrested a patched Mongrel Mobster and charged him with arson over a fire at a funeral home.

Just Funerals in Māngere Bridge was damaged in a fire late on Sunday, April 27. Four people were reportedly seen running from the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward says police executed four search warrants at properties connected to the Mongrel Mob in South Auckland as part of their investigations.

“As a result of these search warrants, we have arrested a patched member who has been charged with arson (endangering life).”

The 30-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.