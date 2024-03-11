Moana Pasifika midfielder Julian Savea scores his record-breaking try against the Melbourne Rebels at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika second five-eighths Julian Savea became Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer on Friday night, bagging the 61st of his career against the Melbourne Rebels, at FMG Stadium Waikato.

In his 156th Super Rugby appearance, the former Hurricanes winger took the record off Israel Folau, who scored 60 tries in his 96 appearances for the Waratahs, from 2013-2019.

The former All Blacks powerhouse crossed in the 49th minute during his side’s 29-23 loss in Hamilton.

Moana Pasifika pivot William Havili started the build-up as he tried to weave his way through the Rebels’ midfield on the 22-metre line.

Jacob Norris, brother of Waikato and Gallagher Chiefs prop Ollie, then took a hard carry, getting within 10 metres of the chalk.

The ball was then spread out to the right for former Waikato player Pepesana Patafilo, as he drew two defenders and gave it to Savea, who popped up on the wing to claim his record.

As for the rest of the match, Moana Pasifika will be disappointed in themselves as they let the Rebels dictate the game for long periods of play.

The Rebels made it two in a row for 2024 in a tightly fought contest in the Waikato.

Melbourne winger Andrew Kellaway opened the scoring five minutes into the contest.

Ryan Louwrens, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Lachie Anderson and Glen Vaihu also scored tries for the visitors, while Moana Pasifika’s tries came from lock Allan Craig and Savea.

The Rebels held a 19-10 halftime lead and Moana Pasifika led 20-19 with 29 minutes to play, but the Rebels finished strongly.

Handling errors and ill-discipline cost Moana Pasifika throughout the game which put them on the back foot.

There were periods when they were allowed to play freely and during that time they showed glimpses of brilliance.

The Rebels’ set piece was dominant and they disrupted the Moana Pasifika lineout well, keeping hold of their own lineouts throughout.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





