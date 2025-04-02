Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Judith Collins’ public service reforms may tread a fine line – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Public Service Minister Judith Collins is out to improve public sector chief executive and agency performance management. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Public Service Minister Judith Collins is out to improve public sector chief executive and agency performance management. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Judith Collins aims to improve public sector chief executive and agency performance management.
  • Collins plans to amend the Public Service Act, arguing it impedes efficient public service.
  • Reforms are to focus on clarifying roles, streamlining responsibilities and reinforcing merit-based appointments.

Judith Collins wants to improve public sector chief executive and agency performance management.

She is unlikely to find much resistance around the country to that idea, with many frustrated New Zealanders expecting better from the bureaucracy.

How Collins proposes to improve things is a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand