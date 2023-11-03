The upgraded Kāpiti Island shelter. Photo / Ben Gilpin

National award

Paraparaumu-based designer Ben Gilpin has won a national award at the ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

He won the architectural spaces and structures category for an upgraded Kāpiti Island shelter.

“The Kāpiti Island shelter upgrade very successfully transforms a mere open structure into a hard-working and versatile series of welcoming and intriguing visitor spaces,” the judges’ comments said.

“The homogenous materiality enables seamless integration throughout, across roofing, screening, walls, seating and decking elements.

“The completed design is in absolute keeping with the original partial structure and the commanding site.

“Pleasing richness is achieved through textural elements such as the timber slats and combined with the minimal elegance of all structural forms, results in a mature and thoughtful outcome.

“It is a fitting landing and farewelling space to a special and sacred experience.”

Final count

Final election results for the Ōtaki electorate: Tim Costley (National) 22,145 votes, Terisa Ngobi (Labour) 15,874 votes, Ali Muhammad (Greens) 2946 votes.

Mana: Barbara Edmonds (Labour) 20,197 votes, Frances Hughes (National) 12,825 votes, Gina Dao-McLay (Greens) 4200 votes.

Grant progresses food and beverage opportunities

Kāpiti Coast District Council has granted $50,000 to The Bond Store to help progress local food and beverage economic opportunities.

Councillor Liz Koh said the grant supports the establishment of a district-wide Food and Beverage Logistics Hub in Paraparaumu.

“The one-off grant will assist The Bond Store with a fitout of premises in Birmingham St so it can be scaled to also support the needs of other local food and beverage businesses.”

The grant comes from $325,000 Better Off funding that council received from central government earlier this year to support the growth of the district’s food and beverage sector.

Māori constituency

Greater Wellington Regional Council will establish a Māori constituency for the 2025 local government elections.

The decision has the unanimous support of Greater Wellington’s mana whenua partners: Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Taranaki Whānui ki te Ūpoko o te Ika, Rangitāne ō Wairarapa and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa.

“We are joining the many councils across Aotearoa who have welcomed a Māori constituency in recent years, as we continue to build strong, equitable partnerships with mana whenua,” Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter said.

“We understand our obligations under Te Tiriti go beyond establishing this constituency, and we expect the councillor who represents it will help us honour those commitments.”

“Forming a Māori constituency is another way a council creates opportunities for Māori to participate in its local decision-making, to achieve shared aspirations alongside mana whenua.”

Missing person

Police and whānau of Duncan Hill are asking for the public’s help to locate him, with the Kāpiti man not having been heard from since early October.

Hill was last seen by his landlord on the afternoon of October 5, at his home address in the Ōtaki Gorge area.

Duncan left his vehicle and other personal items at home, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Duncan Hill.

He has limited mobility due to a back injury, and his loved ones are understandably concerned.

Police, Land Search & Rescue and family have completed searches of the immediate area, however it is difficult terrain and an isolated area.

“We are extremely keen to hear from anyone who may have information on Duncan’s whereabouts,” police said.

Hill is 59 years of age, Pākeha, 185cm tall, and of a stocky build with short, greying hair.

He has been known to spend periods of time alone or in the company of spiritual groups.

Police and his family would like to know that he is safe and well.

“We ask that any sightings are reported via 111 immediately, quoting the file number 231008/9780.”



