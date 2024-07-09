The officer told Judge Marshall there was nothing available.

“I’m more interested in supervision so he can control his drinking, probation, can you talk to him, he has one previous in May last year as a youth and he has gone and made a mess this time?” Judge Marshall said.

“What have you got?”

Again, the probation officer said there was nothing available.

“You don’t want to talk to him?” Judge Marshall said.

The probation office said there was nothing else.

Mckinney’s father, sitting in the public gallery, then stood and addressed the court, saying there was a young men’s club that could assist.

The judge said that was a good idea.

The father said he knew of a young man who wanted to help with such issues, to get men to start talking.

“I am more than happy if you want to steer him in that path,” Judge Marshall said.

“There will be a disqualification and some supervision.”

The judge said Mckinney could qualify for an alcohol interlocking system, but he did not have a vehicle.

He had bought a car for $3500, but was not insured at the time of the incident.

A summary of facts showed Mckinney, on the morning of June 15 at 2.30, was driving north in Paeroa Kopu Rd towards Thames at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolled several times and then hit a power pole, causing it to snap in half, before coming to a stop on a crash barrier.

Mckinney was on a learner’s licence.

Breath testing was carried out and a blood sample showed 222mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

A zero limit applies for motorists under 20, while the limit for those over 20 is 50mg/100ml.

Mckinney told police he had consumed 15 stubbies and his mates had told him not to drive.

“You are lucky you didn’t hurt someone else or yourself,” Judge Marshall told Mckinney.

“I recently dealt with a car that blew up and one of the occupants died.

“Learn something from it, your father is here, there will be a lengthy disqualification.

“Your days of drinking and driving are well and truly over now.”

Judge Marshall sentenced Mckinney to nine months’ supervision and ordered him to undergo an alcohol and driving assessment if required.

“You don’t drink too much, but when you do there is trouble.”

Mckinney was disqualified for a year and a day, and ordered to pay $943 reparation towards the power pole, $115 for the alcohol analysis, and $80 medical fees.