The District Court in Blenheim. Photo / Tracy Neal

A district court judge hopes that sentencing a violent offender to home detention in a quiet Nelson village complex might help him improve his ways.

Cain Woodford was today sentenced to 10 months' home detention in the Blenheim District Court, in relation to an incident in Picton in February last year. He will serve his sentence at the address of family in Nelson.

The 22-year-old was at the time living in the Marlborough township of Picton when an incident involving his partner prompted him to pick up a bottle and injure a man, and his two dogs.

Events unfolded on February 28 last year when two dogs broke free from a property and barked at Woodford's partner, who was alarmed and retreated down her driveway.

Prosecution for the Crown Sophie Day said the defendant became angry and went to confront the owner of the dogs; picking up a glass bottle on the way. A verbal altercation ended with Woodford striking the victim with the bottle, at which point the dogs became aggressive and Woodford then struck them as well.

He was arrested and charged with assaulting a person with a blunt instrument, and two charges of cruelty to animals. He was sentenced today on those charges, plus another of perverting the course of justice and failing to comply as an unlicensed driver.

Judge David Ruth said a prison sentence had been likely, but based on extra information received, he considered home detention with post-release conditions the most appropriate.

Judge Ruth also noted the charges involved violence with the use of a weapon, which posed a high risk of harm to others. He said the victim impact statement suggested Woodford needed help to sort out his anger and aggression issues.

"While he was hurt, it could have been a lot worse, and the charges a lot more serious than assault with a weapon," Judge Ruth said.

He said letters from his employer, and from Woodford's mother indicated that each hoped he would find ways to get on with his life.

Woodward was sentenced to 10 months on the more serious of the charges related to assaulting the man with the bottle, and three months home detention on the other charges, to be served concurrently.

Judge Ruth noted the Nelson address where Woodford was to serve his sentence reflected it was perhaps a place reserved for quiet people and that hopefully it would help him to mend his ways.