A Toyota Aqua was stolen and taken on a joyride around Dunedin as the rash of child offending in the city continued at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said on Friday night two children went to an address in Corstorphine Rd and stole a Toyota Aqua.

The children drove it around the city, fleeing from police before being caught by officers in Brighton hours later, Snr Sgt Bond said.

About 10.30pm police saw the stolen car on nearby Riselaw Rd, and attempted to stop it.

It did not stop and fled from police at speed, but police did not pursue the fleeing children.

About 12.45am on Saturday morning, police saw the car again, this time in Trecastell St, Brighton.

Three children were in the car.

They were arrested and taken to the police station.

One child was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and failing to stop, and will appear in Youth Court.

The other two - due to their being under 14 years old - were referred to Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He confirmed the children were linked to similar previous offending in the city.

At present children in Dunedin have been connected to more than 30 stolen or tampered-with cars since late last month.

A police spokesman said at the weekend there were two reported instances of car conversion, including a stolen vehicle from Grange St theft that happened between 10pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday.

The other report was from Kaikorai Valley Rd, between 9am on Friday and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Police are following lines of inquiry for both incidents, the spokesman said.