Haeata (Selina Mills) and Huia (Amandine Mariette) with a precious taonga in the upcoming Lytton High School production The Dawn of Te Matatini.

Haeata (Selina Mills) and Huia (Amandine Mariette) with a precious taonga in the upcoming Lytton High School production The Dawn of Te Matatini.

Known for musical dynamics, Lytton High School is preparing to wow audiences with an original script and popular contemporary songs of Aotearoa in this year’s concert, The Dawn of Te Matatini.

A story that goes back, way back, to a time before people and Te Matatini as we know it. A story told of a time when only the creatures of the land, sky and waters existed … and Maui. Themes of anti-bullying and environmental awareness are interspersed throughout the singing and cross-fit workouts.

Suitable for the family, the concert will have two evening shows on June 12 and 13 at War Memorial Theatre, with special matinee shows for school groups.

With a mix of animals, reptiles and birds commonly found in Turanganui a Kiwa, the show features popular songs by Maisy Rika, Nesian Mystik, Savage, Tiki Taane and Rob Ruha to name a few, plus some other well-known favourites.

“It has been an amazing challenge for our students to dig deep within themselves to find the beauty of the natural world within and to bring it out through their performances and by really letting nature herself shine,” says Waiora Paul Utiera, one of the creative directors.

A concert within a concert, watch the drama unfold as the characters battle it out on stage to win the ultimate prize, a prize that is still relished to this day.

When: Wednesday, June 12, at 7pm and Thursday, June 13, at 7pm. Doors open 6pm. Where: War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St, Gisborne. General admission: $10 per person.

School groups: Matinee shows on Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14, are available for school groups.







