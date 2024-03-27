Taranaki's Josh Jacomb will make his first Gallagher Chiefs start this weekend against the Crusaders. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

The Gallagher Chiefs have named an astute side for the Good Friday clash against the Crusaders, with stand-out rookie Josh Jacomb promoted to the No. 10 jersey for the first time.

The successful return of Emoni Narawa last weekend also sees him named for his season debut in the starting 15.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for Josh Jacomb, who gets his first start in a Chiefs Jersey, not only through Damian McKenzie’s absence but as a reward for the hard work he has put in to get to this point,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We believe he can develop into something pretty special and can’t wait to see him run the cutter this week.”

McMillan is looking forward to the team’s second fixture against their “formidable foe” which will be played at Apollo Projects Stadium.

“No one is accustomed to seeing them start a season as they have, but in our view that makes them a dangerous beast. They have a lot of quality people down there and know they have the capacity to improve quickly. The challenge is to ensure it’s not against us.

“We are far from the finished product ourselves, where we have fluctuated between moments of brilliance and others that are sometimes short of our own expectations.

“But I love how this group own that, and there is no better opposition to see if the lessons learned can be applied quickly and effectively. It should make for another great game.”

This week’s group will include a forceful front row of Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer.

Completing the tight five is the relentless locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Josh Lord, who will be beneficial at lineout time with their lofty 2m frames.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi shifts to loose forward, despite mostly playing at lock this season, with Kaylum Boshier and Luke Jacobson returning at No. 8.

Xavier Roe reclaims the starting halfback role, while Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown will convene in the midfield.

Etene Nanai-Seturo will continue to bring his flair on the left wing, as will Shaun Stevenson at fullback.

The match kicks off at 7.05pm this Saturday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Crusaders:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Josh Lord

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson

9. Xavier Roe

10. Josh Jacomb

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona





Unavailable for selection: Kaleb Trask, Tupou Vaa’i, Tyrone Thompson, Malachi Wrampling, Damian McKenzie (All Blacks rest).





