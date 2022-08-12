Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: Local elections are a public affair but with little power for the victors

5 minutes to read
Auckland mayoral candidates Viv Beck and Efeso Collins battle it out on billboards. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland mayoral candidates Viv Beck and Efeso Collins battle it out on billboards. Photo / Dean Purcell

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION

Efeso Collins, who wants to be the next mayor of Auckland, reportedly thinks an "urgent" decision needs to be made on whether to move the port. Then, he thinks, an unhurried, thoughtful process should

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.