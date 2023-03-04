John Roughan: Census promises to be a reality check for the nation’s sexuality

Filling out the Census is the most important action we make in a democracy. Photo / Bevan Conley.

The most important action we take in a democracy is actually not the vote we make every three years to elect a government. It is the one we will make this coming Tuesday that will tell a government what sort of people we are.

The population Census provides the bedrock of knowledge that guides the advice politicians receive and their allocation of funds and support to the various sections of society. Every Census asks us something new. This one promises to be a reality check for the nation’s sexuality.

Its results should give us reliable figures at last for the number of New Zealanders who are homosexual, bisexual, transsexual and other variants in the Rainbow. Not so long ago this subject was too private and sensitive to be worth including in a Census but not now. The sudden change in social attitudes within the past 10 years has been nothing short of astonishing.

At the same time a weird academic gender theory appears to have escaped from universities and infected the medical profession. The theory holds that gender is a social construct - something society does to infants that makes their interests, instincts and behaviour conform to what is considered suitable for their sex.

I think that is simply wrong. Everything I have observed in children tells me sexuality is innate, and I know mine is. I know it in my blood.

So it was mildly infuriating to enrol with a new medical practice recently and be presented with a form that asked for my “assigned sex at birth”, my “preferred gender” and whether I was “gender-diverse”. It offered no other categories.

I don’t have an “assigned” sex or a “preferred” gender. I was male before I had a birth certificate, never had an option and have never wanted one. I found it oppressive to be forced into the boxes of identities that are not mine.

Identity politics governs us at the moment and these things are important. The word “gender”, or “sexuality” which is better, means much more than sexual attraction. There are many things I do, and many things I cannot bring myself to do, many things I wear and other things I wouldn’t wear, many instincts and attitudes I have or don’t have, that arise from masculinity.

Likewise women do, or don’t do, quite different things, wear different things and often have different instincts and attitudes, and I love them for it. This is not sexism, it is heterosexuality.

It is sad that the very word “women” is now being avoided in medical messaging and substituted with phrases such as “people with a uterus” or “people who give birth” presumably because transsexual women can’t and transsexual men can.

No doubt health practitioners are trying to be inclusive when they treat everyone as though their sex was indeterminate at birth or their gender is not what it appears to be, so it is timely that the Census asks questions such as, “Were you born with a variation of sex characteristics (otherwise known as an intersex variation)?” It will be interesting to see how many there really are.

The Census is generally asking the right questions. “What is your gender?” it begins, and offers three options: male, female or “another, please state”. I hope the diverse people use the generous space provided to describe more fully some of their variants.

Once I get past LGBT in the rainbow alphabet, I am confused. What is “I” if it is not “B”? How do self-described “Qs” differ from “Ls and Gs”? But at least those are all male or female, by birth or transition and by attraction to the same or the opposite sex. It is the “non-binary” who really have me stumped.

When those people come to the space provided in the census, I hope they can think of a description that is more helpful. “Non-binary” tells me only what they are not. They surely have a positive identity, some way of describing their deepest nature to themselves

Gender might not be binary but the Census recognizes that sex is. To the question, “What is your sex at birth?” it provides just the two options: male or female. Sex is a biological fact, gender is more like a psychological state but not one that can be changed. That has been the whole objection to conversion therapies.

Odd, then, that I should be asked my “preferred gender”. But at least the experience has shown me how much gender identity matters and if we are going to recognise everyone’s gender that should include men and women who relish their differences and never have felt the slightest inclination to be anything else.