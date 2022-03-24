Former refugees, recent migrants and ethnic communities make up 20 per cent of NZ's population. Photo / File

The Government is today launching an action plan aimed at boosting employment outcomes for former refugees, migrants and ethnic communities.

Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan said people from these communities faced challenges in the job market - from struggling to find work they are qualified for, to being paid significantly less than their counterparts from other ethnicities.

Culture, language and discrimination also affected their initial recruitment and career progression.

The Former Refugees, Recent Migrants and Ethnic Communities Employment Action Plan brings together current and planned programmes of work across government, which she said would provide better support for these groups to develop their skills and gain work experience.

The action plan aims to improve labour market outcomes by addressing the root of the issues faced by these communities across 22 actions.

It includes English language provisions, driver training, further research on barriers to supporting ethnic communities access information about all-of-government employment services.

Radhakrishnan said the plan would move them into more sustainable and rewarding work, while reducing their chances of experiencing negative employment outcomes.

"Our ethnic communities are a vital part of Aotearoa New Zealand's social fabric and economy," Radhakrishnan said.

Ethnic communities are a vital part of Aotearoa New Zealand's social fabric and economy, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyaca Radhakrishnan says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"The benefits of diversity are clear in that these communities bring skills, knowledge, innovative thinking, and networks that make our country more vibrant and our economy stronger."

These communities make up nearly a fifth of New Zealand's total population, she said.

"Despite record low unemployment, too many members of those communities continue to face barriers that prevent them accessing and succeeding in the labour market. That needs to change," Radhakrishnan said.

The action plan builds on the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood's ongoing work to end migrant exploitation, forced labour, and human trafficking.

It also includes actions to promote the value of diversity to the private sector, and tailor Government support so it better suits the needs of these groups.

The plan is one of seven population-specific employment action plans that support the Government's wider employment strategy.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Hon Carmel Sepuloni said the strategy aimed to improve people's wellbeing through work.

"To achieve this, it is critical that we unlock our people's potential by addressing inequities in our society and ensuring people have the support they need to grow their skills, advance their careers, and access decent, stable work."