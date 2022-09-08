Kara Neihana Pompey was arrested following two jewellery store burglaries in New Plymouth. Photo / Bevan Conley

A hammer-wielding jewellery store thief was "trying to keep up with the boys up North" when he took $13,000 in watches, rings and necklaces in two burglaries.

Kara Neihana Pompey's copycat efforts came to an end when police caught him crawling out of a store with a pocketful of jewellery, the New Plymouth District Court was told on Thursday.

The 24-year-old had just smashed his way into Butchers Showcase Jewellers in central New Plymouth, shattered several display cabinets and swiped in excess of $11,000 of rings and necklaces.

Police were alerted to the unfolding burglary on August 8 around 2.20am.

When officers arrived at the scene, Pompey tried to smash his way of a locked fire exit. He then crawled out of the shop window but was apprehended mid-escape.

He was arrested and police were able to recover the items he had stolen.

But it wasn't the first jewellery store Pompey had burgled.

Less than a fortnight earlier, he used a hammer to smash the front window of Dalgleish Diamond Jewellers, also in New Plymouth.

Once it was shattered, Pompey reached through the metal security screen and smashed a glass cabinet.

He pulled out four watches, which had a combined value of $2324 and were never recovered.

For both incidents, Pompey was charged with burglary.

In explanation, he told officers: "It is what it is, I'm just trying to keep up with the boys up North".

The burglaries follow a recent spate of jewellery store robberies in Auckland.

In court, Pompey admitted the charges and was remanded back into custody after an application for bail was denied.

The case was transferred to the Auckland District Court where Pompey, who faces other burglary charges, will appear for a case review hearing on October 19.