Jaye knows how to pick the odd bean out

Jaye Sanders is thrilled with her fourth place in national competition. Photo / Yuri Yang

Jaye Sanders is thrilled with her fourth place in national competition. Photo / Yuri Yang

How good are your coffee taste buds?

Do you think you could pick the odd bean out?

Well, Jaye Sanders the head roaster from Firsthand Coffee Roasters in Havelock Noth certainly can.

She recently came 4th overall in the New Zealand Cup Tasters competition in Auckland and she’s thrilled about it.

“It was just such a huge confidence-builder for me,” Jaye said.

“It’s about learning to trust your gut. There was a real buzz to the competition. It was just awesome”.

The competition involved eight sets of three cups of black filtered coffee. Contestants had to pick the odd one out in the fastest time.

“The things I look for are taste, mouthfeel, texture and smell,” Jaye said.

“This is the fifth time I have entered but it was so much harder than last year. The coffee was more complex and very similar.”

In the first round Jaye got seven out of eight correct in a time of 4 minutes and 18 seconds. That put her in third place going into the finals which was a knockout round.

She got six out of eight in 2 minutes, 29 seconds which landed her in 4th place from a starting lineup of 36.

“I was so stoked I got one right so I was shocked and chuffed with myself at the results.

Jaye Sanders, the head roaster from Firsthand Coffee Roasters in Havelock North, during the recent New Zealand Cup Tasters competition in Auckland. Photo / Yuri Yang

“I will definitely be entering again next year. Cup Taster winners go to Chicago. This year’s competition has taught me that I can do this. I had it in my grasp, just two cups and a few seconds away. So yes, I’ll be back next year.”

Jaye, 28, has been making coffee since she was 15.

“I love it. Customers and colleagues are a big part of the reason. It’s also about the process. I get to see the entire process from start to finish.

“I dial in my machine first thing in the morning and get to work. There’s quite a science to it. "

Jaye has her own brand Your Local Barista. “It was so cool to see someone wearing one of my T-shirts at the competition.”

The design on her merchandise is very special to Jaye.

“It’s a coffee cherry and my sister hand-carved it out of wood. I stole her design.”

Jaye stopped talking at this point and took some deep breaths as her eyes welled up.

“My sister Maja died in a car crash along with her boyfriend on the Napier-Taupo Rd at Te Pohue in 2020. Using her artwork is a lovely tribute to her.

“Maja also used to work for Firsthand at Workroom in Havelock North where the roastery is.”

Jaye said the hospitality community in New Zealand is so supportive.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Firsthand Coffee for supporting me and allowing me to go and compete!”

General Manager at Firsthand Coffee Roasters Ben Sutcliffe said it was a huge achievement for Jaye.

“Also huge for our company and the Hawke’s Bay coffee community making its mark against all the big guns in the city.”