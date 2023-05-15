Jason Trembath at an earlier court appearance. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Rotorua man on parole for serial groping offences has committed an indecent act in his car while asking an international tourist for directions to McDonald’s.

More details have emerged relating to an offence committed by a former Rotorua and Hawke’s Bay representative cricket player Jason Trembath.

The 34-year-old appeared in the Rotorua District Court on May 10 and pleaded guilty to a charge of willfully doing an indecent act in a public place - The Warehouse Rotorua carpark - on February 17 this year.

Trembath was sentenced to five years and four months’ jail in June 2019 after admitting 11 charges of indecent assault relating to random indecent groping of women.

His victims included schoolgirls and women - some with their children nearby - who were assaulted as they ran or walked the streets of Hawke’s Bay and Rotorua.

It was revealed in court at the time the disgraced former senior Bay of Plenty representative and Hawke’s Bay club cricketer had methamphetamine, pornography and gambling addictions.

A police summary of facts relating to the February offence has this week been released to the Rotorua Daily Post.

It said the victim, who was an international tourist who was not known to Trembath, was walking through the Rotorua Central carpark area about 7.30pm.

Trembath drove his gold Mazda car into the carpark at the rear of The Warehouse at the same time the woman was walking through the area.

When Trembath saw the woman, he drove up next to her and stopped, asking for directions to McDonald’s.

The summary said as the woman began explaining where to go, she realised Trembath was committing an indecent act.

The summary said the woman was “disgusted and upset” and tried to walk away, but Trembath drove his vehicle close to her.

He tried to call out to the woman and pointed to his body. Frightened, she changed direction and went around the back of Trembath’s car before quickly walking away, the summary said.

Trembath continued to follow her in his vehicle and attempted to distract her attention, but she tried to ignore him.

Eventually, Trembath gave up and drove out of the carpark area.

The summary said Trembath initially denied the facts as outlined to police.

Trembath’s prison sentence for his original offences was set to end on December 31 this year, but he was released on parole in May 2021 to a Rotorua property. He breached parole nine days later and was recalled to prison.

He was released again on parole in August 2021 on a “last chance” basis.

He will be sentenced on August 3.