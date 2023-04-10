Jason Gunn to host Hawke’s Bay’s export awards

Kiwi entertaining icon Jason Gunn will come to Hawke's Bay to host the region's export awards night. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay export successes will be celebrated at the region’s eighth export awards in August, featuring a diverse range of inspiring regional businesses and exporters.

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay executive officer Amanda Liddle said this year’s awards were especially significant given Cyclone Gabrielle.

Businesses will compete for the T&G Global Best Established Exporter Award (organisations with a turnover of more than $5 million a year), the Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award and the ContainerCo Best Emerging Business Award.

Napier Port’s Unsung Heroes Award this year will have a broader reflection on Cyclone Gabrielle and the heroic efforts of so many individuals and businesses will be recognised.

A new category, Newstalk ZB’s Inspiring Women in Export Award, has been created to acknowledge those women who lead the way in their respective businesses. Anyone can nominate a person for these categories.

The winners of the three categories this year will contest the supreme award of ASB Exporter of the Year and will automatically be entered into the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) International Business Awards in Auckland in November.

Last year’s ASB Exporter of the Year was Hastings company Rockit Global.

Eligibility for the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Awards covers organisations located from Gisborne to Pahiatua. Judging criteria include core operations and achievements related to export activities, and award entrants will also receive site visits by the judging panel.

Entries close June 21, with the awards on August 10 at Toitoi, with Jason Gunn set to be emcee.

Entry forms, criteria requirements and registration forms for the Awards dinner are available on the ExportNZ website, www.exportnz.org.nz, or by emailing Amanda Liddle on amanda@exportnz.org.nz.



