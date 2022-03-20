Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jarrod Gilbert: Tribesmen gang Waikato motorbike attack - Should we fear outlaw motorcycle gang packs?

5 minutes to read
Police are today making a further public appeal for information and footage of last Friday's serious assault on the Waikato Expressway. Video / NZ Police

Police are today making a further public appeal for information and footage of last Friday's serious assault on the Waikato Expressway. Video / NZ Police

NZ Herald
By Jarrod Gilbert

OPINION:

The recent footage of scores of Tribesmen roaring down the Waikato Expressway on motorcycles, riding down the wrong side of the motorway, and ultimately assaulting another motorist were confronting. The ins-and- outs of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.