Jarrod Gilbert: Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson is not just an incredible coach - he’s one out of the box

All Blacks coach Scott "Razor" Robertson was all smiles after the announcement of his appointment to the role in Wellington on March 21, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Okay. So the Crusaders have started the Super Rugby season with a record of five losses and one win. You may think that’s nothing to celebrate but on the contrary, as a proud Cantabrian, I’m expecting accolades.

A ticker-tape parade down Queen Street would be appropriate, chock-a-block full of Blues, Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders fans cheering widely for Cantabrians. I anticipate seeing people adorned with red and black scarves wandering through airports and supermarkets as grateful others stop them in their tracks to thank them for their service.

We have, after all, at the considerable expense of our own footy success, given the All Blacks our city’s most important and loved asset: Scott “Razor” Robertson.

Before I go on, Razor is not just the incoming All Blacks coach, he is also a member of the mighty Sumner Rugby Club, which just so happens to be my local. Given that, you may consider me biased. But a one-eyed Cantabrian? Heaven forbid.

I mean, for goodness’ sake, it takes at least two eyes to view our successes. There is no need to remind the good people of New Zealand that we are the greatest franchise in the history of the competition. Twelve of the 26 titles are in our back pocket, including the last five, and all of those five under the guidance of one Razor Robertson. Did we Cantabrians gloat at this success? Did we allow even an inch of pride to creep in as team after team got a sniff of victory only to have their hopes crushed under our boots? Not that I recall.

Okay, we did a bit. In fact, quite a lot. But did we selfishly keep Razor for ourselves? No siree, Bob. We saw a national side that needed him and said, “Go forth.”

And while some friendly rivalry may see fans disagree, one thing we can all agree on is that the national side needed something new. In recent seasons, the All Blacks have set a number of records which we’d rather not have: a first series loss to Ireland and the first defeat at home by that country, a first loss against Argentina, the heaviest defeat ever, and the worst world ranking ever.

The deeply conservative decision by the New Zealand Rugby Football Union to appoint Ian Foster - who didn’t have a stellar coaching record - as coach in 2019 never seemed like the right choice. Yip, it was succession planning, but it felt timid and conventional, with Razor being brave and new. You didn’t have to be a Cantabrian to feel that.

But then, after a series of disappointing performances, the NZRFU sought to change course, sack Foster and bring in Razor, then they flip-flopped and changed their minds based on one victory at Ellis Park. Then, after some more disappointing results, they brought the recruitment period forward, leaving Foster as a lame duck, still employed but clearly not wanted after the World Cup. It was a farce of ludicrous proportions.

The initial phase wasn’t fair on Razor, and the whole thing was a humiliation of Foster, who may have deserved to go, but didn’t deserve that. It showed the NZRFU was either arrogant or simply lacking in good leadership. Likely both. It was weak, indecisive and mealy-mouthed. Losses on the field are one thing, but it was the All Blacks as an organisation that lost the confidence of the fans. Sporting sides have to try pretty hard to achieve that. Many of the architects of that are still in place. So, here we are.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett head coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Lynne Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Just today, I made a bet with a prominent Christchurch figure who leads a large organisation — I promised not to name him — who said there is more to the side than the coach. He said it’s too simplistic to see the coach change at the Crusaders and, in turn the All Blacks, making all of the difference. He’s right, of course, but I believe in this coach so much I put a lunch on it.

Razor is not just an incredible coach with a record akin to that achieved by the Harlem Globetrotters - he is a creative man, one out of the box, perhaps even unusual. And right now, unusual is exactly what the All Blacks need. Times change and we must change with them. Let’s hope he is allowed to do what he does so well.

But gee, his absence has been felt down my way. To watch the Crusaders fight the good fight but enter the season with more losses on the trot than in any time in history is a painful experience. An outrage! A humiliation!

But it’s a comfort knowing the rest of the country is not swimming in schadenfreude at our current misfortune, and is instead supremely grateful for our selflessness in giving to the greater good.

You’re welcome, New Zealand. You’re welcome.

Dr Jarrod Gilbert is the director of independent research solutions and a sociologist at the University of Canterbury.