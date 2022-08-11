Jane Clifton: Why the Government is dragging its feet on a Covid inquiry

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at Parliament on April 4, 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

An inquiry into the Government's response to the pandemic would be instructive, but it's a matter of timing. By Jane Clifton.

The trouble with political post-mortems is that they're never done on corpses. Those being dissected are very much alive.

The real purpose of any politician who advocates a formal review of how important issues and crises have been handled is to inflict on those who did the handling as slow and painful a public torturing as possible.

Still, it's hard to contradict National's call for inquiries into both the Government's pandemic stewardship and the Reserve Bank's fielding of the downstream monetary challenges. The pandemic was not only an unprecedented experience in modern times, but one which, epidemiologists assure us, we'd better get used to having more of. As for inflation, it's such a destructive global affliction, the more expert analysis of what's working to conquer it and what isn't, the better.

Trouble is, we can no longer trust ourselves to treat such inquiries as important learning tools. Rather, they've become shrill blame-fests. We can't just blame combative politicians for this. The media rewards conflict with more airtime and column space than it does iterations of common sense and best practice. Social media provides a ceaseless clamour from members of the public for heads to roll, in all conflicting directions.

The Government has accepted the need for a formal public inquiry into the pandemic response, but remains understandably evasive about when it should happen. It fairly argues that with new Covid variants raging and other winter ailments made extra severe as a result of lockdown-depressed immunity levels, this isn't the time. Most experts are still too busy with the crisis to review and reflect.

"The Government has accepted the need for a formal public inquiry into the pandemic response, but remains understandably evasive about when it should happen." Photo / Alex Burton

Another way of putting this is, "For pity's sake, not before the election." Labour would get comprehensively kicked around on its Covid response record – as would most other administrations the world over – because so many pandemic actions went wrong through blameless and unavoidable ignorance, rather than the more usual cause: incompetence.

It's easy to forget that public support for those seat-of-the-pants efforts was overwhelming at the time, to the point of fan-mania. The fact that a frightened population grew a little too starry-eyed about being "saved" by the Government and bureaucracy is now causing reflexive embarrassment and a will to lash out. Not a constructive environment for devising a sober charter of how to do better next time.

The alternative of having the formal inquiry after the election is equally unedifying. If National defeats the Government, it will be one long stomping dance on Labour's grave. If Labour hangs on to power, many in the public will feel the exercise to be cynically post-facto.

Even with the strongest arm's-length approach of a judge-led royal commission, the eventual findings would be booted around political gutters like so many hacky-sacks.

Clear-sighted experts would distil useful lessons from the wash-up, but it's always politicians who decide the policies, to an inevitable soundtrack of gloating and catastrophising.

Cut-price pandemic

The horizon for a post-mortem on the Reserve Bank is scarcely rosier. Although a country's monetary stance is a sovereign right, few countries are even close to being masters of their own destiny. Global currency, commodity and capital interplays are especially beyond the influence of the central bank of a country of five million.

Monetary policy has become a form of religion to certain people – some qualified, others prone to quackery. The more we've refined our legislation to codify and set parameters around liquidity, the more backseat drivers have queued to boast that they could do it better. These savants now nearly outnumber armchair All Blacks coaches.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We've even got former Reserve Bank governors Don Brash and Graeme Wheeler weighing in with belated advice, which is almost unseemly – a bit like a chorus of former pontiffs chipping in to correct the sitting Pope.

This writer pretends to zero expertise on liquidity management, but can confidently make this assertion: whatever the bank did, whenever it did it and whenever it stopped doing it, it would have been subject to fair criticism that it had got it wrong. There were no "right" answers during the pandemic, and the chances of getting consensus on which responses were more wrong than others are pretty slim.

Again, it's easy to forget that, during 2020-21, experts feared massive business and employment collapse almost as much as grave illness and death. Monetary and fiscal measures cushioned economies world-wide. The subsequent invoice of crushing inflation seems steep, but hindsighted smugness needs to consider the counterfactuals. What would looser lockdowns and flintier monetary and fiscal responses have cost in businesses, jobs and lives, and the social fabric?

Should National get its Reserve Bank inquiry, one finding is guaranteed: there's no such thing as a cut-price pandemic.

In the friend zone

Meanwhile, New Zealand's endless recalibration of its relationship with China is beginning to resemble the old Friends sitcom. Thanks to the previous Labour Government's ground-breaking free trade deal, we became an item. Under National, which couldn't get enough Chinese investment, we were practically married.

Last term, the then-foreign minister, Winston Peters, decided we'd grown over-dependent on China and should go on a break. He thought we should see more of our old American sweetheart, whom we'd rather snubbed during past episodes, not least "The One About Anzus" and "The One About Helen Clark's Non-Aligned Foreign Policy".

Though Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tactfully pretended not to have heard Peters at the time, China's subsequent heavy petting of the Pacific nations this term recently prompted her to make a similar suggestion. China then became very emotional with us. So last week, Ardern clarified that we're still BFFs, and that will never change, even though we do want to see other people.

This was met with huge relief by the foreign affairs-speaking community and exporters, but their joy was short-lived, because then we got "The One Where Nancy Pops In". US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just went and romanced Taiwan. Although not sanctioned by her government, her advances were taken as a hostile intervention by China, which insists Taiwan belongs to it. Cue ostentatious military hovering from China, and a new seam of geopolitical dread.

US diplomats are now trying to configure something soothing out of two classic Friends lines: "It was only one night, and it didn't mean anything," and, "But we still have feelings for Taiwan."