Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Jane Clifton: Vladimir Putin's grim reminder to protesters - this is what a society with no rules actually looks like

6 minutes to read
Parliament's lawn on March 3 after a police operation ended the 23-day anti-mandate protest. Photo / Mike Scott

Parliament's lawn on March 3 after a police operation ended the 23-day anti-mandate protest. Photo / Mike Scott

By Jane Clifton

OPINION:

The invasion of Ukraine urgently reminds us of the value of laws, whether for international trade deals or vaccine mandates. By Jane Clifton

It was tempting to respond to the Government's hoopla about the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.