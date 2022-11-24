Voyager 2022 media awards
Jane Clifton: The two bright spots in a gloomy outlook for Labour

By Jane Clifton
6 mins to read
Environment Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

The proposed Resource Management Act overhaul could give the Government a chance to win back voters. By Jane Clifton.

The Government’s apparent campaign to get itself constructively dismissed next election has gathered to a

