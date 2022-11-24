Jane Clifton: The two bright spots in a gloomy outlook for Labour

Environment Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The proposed Resource Management Act overhaul could give the Government a chance to win back voters. By Jane Clifton.

The Government’s apparent campaign to get itself constructively dismissed next election has gathered to a roaring pace, but two bollards have appeared that might derail it.

The polls now disclose that Labour will have to do all the heavy lifting towards its own demise, as National leader Christopher Luxon is losing traction with voters, his heady rise seemingly stalled.

And, despite an impressive suite of vote-repellent reforms, the Government seems to have come up with an unintentional hit, in the unlikely form of the Resource Management Act (RMA) reform.

As semantically and philosophically challenging as The Complete Works of Shakespeare, but only a fraction as rewarding unless you are a lawyer charging by the quarter hour, the RMA has been more of a dead weight than the protector of the landscape it was designed to be. It has stalled much-needed development and larded it with highly questionable fees. Residential housing projects typically languish four to five years before qualifying to merely apply for consent.

Perhaps the legislation’s worst failing is having seldom been applied in the same way for the same fee by any two authorities enforcing it.

For successive governments, reforming it has been the ultimate dreaded chore. Two dozen major amendments and thousands of tweaks over 30 years seem merely to have created a greater variety of inequities and inconsistencies.

But this week, up stepped Environment Minister David Parker, long since banished to the cabinet’s naughty step for various unforced errors – GST on KiwiSaver fees, being rude to farmers – with a blockbuster. His RMA rewrite won’t galvanise water-cooler chit-chat, but it’s a proposal that astonishingly few critics have yet carped at. Given the numbing complexity and inherent unpopularity of the project, this was up there with Samoa defeating Tonga in the league.





National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Warren Buckland

The national sighs of relief at having more than 100 regional plans reduced to 15 presents an immediate opportunity for instalment of wind farms.

No one would kid themselves that this will usher in an era of sunlit uplands of sensitive development and harmony. There will always be those who want sunlit uplands left as nature intended, and those who would cram every one of them with McMansions.

But after years of inconsistent decisions, unexplained delays and unaccounted-for charges, 15 planning rings to rule them all will feel like nirvana both to anyone trying to get something built and to anyone trying to stop them.

It was therefore somewhat tin-eared of Luxon to so quickly say National would oppose the reform on the grounds of its bringing “more bureaucracy”. What the long-put-upon victims of RMA purgatory will have heard from that was, “Oh, no, more delay and uncertainty if National gets in.”

While no reform of this size will freight a reduction in bureaucracy, this one should at least shorten the leash on whatever red tape is being applied. This is why, when National tried to rally assorted mayors, rural worthies and developers to form a chorus of opposition to the RMA reform this week, it struck out.

The party seems to have assumed this would be Three Waters all over again, when politically, it was almost the opposite.

Speed bumps

Parker had pow-wowed far and wide, remaining meticulously open about what was on his whiteboard and what wasn’t, so that for the past year or so, those whose business depends on RMA parameters were kept well informed. The announcement was almost entirely old news to such stakeholders, which, while providing few sexy headlines, is exactly how public policy-making should be conducted.

Still, the Government is ticking far more boxes on its “Electability Avoidance” spreadsheet, perhaps the most provocative and effective being to let Waka Kotahi proceed with a mass reduction of speed limits nationwide. The laudable safety goal here is at an automatic discount, given that so many road casualties result from risk-taking by young and rural drivers, often far from sober, who don’t obey the existing limits and won’t even notice the new ones.

Waka Kotahi will proceed with a mass reduction of speed limits nationwide. Photo / Doug Laing

Given also that major cities are reduced to a sub-limit crawl for much of the day, and that speed limits on highways are seldom reached at peak holiday times either, this campaign will simply further alienate drivers.

This is, at least, a low-cost Labour-deterrent policy, needing only a change of signage.

The Government’s other new “Haven’t you had enough of us yet?” policy is to trumpet new public consultations on what amenities Aucklanders want in a second harbour crossing. Coming after Transport Minister Michael Wood’s feint towards a bus-and-bike-only bridge, which was so instantly unpopular that more senior ministers vied to be the one to announce its cancellation, this might look like progress.

Alas, in the way of anything fanfared as “consultation”, the exercise will result in most of those who submit feeling ignored at best and expressly contradicted at least. Cynicism is generally an approach best avoided, but in this instance, it would save time and money. The Government should just crack on and do what it already intends doing, which is to build a crossing that severely rations private vehicles.

The Key factor

All of this means Luxon has plenty of opportunity – one could almost liken it to a novice golfer’s handicap – to plunder Labour’s vote, which makes it puzzling National’s surge is stalling.

Perhaps unfairly, the reason for this may best be evoked by the old ad campaign, “This ain’t Jim Beam”. Voters became so accustomed to the preternatural sunniness and easy pragmatism of John Key that his fifth successor, despite being Key’s pet protégé, simply can’t compare.

Luxon doesn’t yet inhabit the leader’s role with ease and humour, and as with his RMA response, is unconvincing in his command of policy details and priorities.

Key would this week have reeled off three or four telling bits of the RMA reform that were typical of leftie, bossy Labour and vowed to root them out. He would have known better than to ditch the baby with the bathwater, always discerning which issues were worth all-out war and which ones merited only a vigorous barrow-boy haggle-fest.

The putative prime minister Luxon’s environment, agriculture and housing ministers will not thank him for saddling them with a from-scratch RMA reform behemoth, reducing the bandwidth for their more cherished, crowd-pleasing projects.