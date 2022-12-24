Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Jane Clifton: The political farces of 2022

By Jane Clifton
6 mins to read
By December, even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was leaving her “kindness” kit at home, writes Jane Clifton. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By December, even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was leaving her “kindness” kit at home, writes Jane Clifton. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Many politicians triumphed against the odds in a year when kindness became passé. Here’s a list of the winners.

Freed from “team of five million” pandemic strictures, our politics went full tilt into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand