Jane Clifton: The political farces of 2022

By December, even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was leaving her “kindness” kit at home, writes Jane Clifton. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Many politicians triumphed against the odds in a year when kindness became passé. Here’s a list of the winners.

Freed from “team of five million” pandemic strictures, our politics went full tilt into goblin mode for 2022.

As the Oxford Dictionary’s zeitgeist term of the year, “goblin mode” now signifies the opposite of lockdown spirit: selfishness and boorishness. It’s the unruly-tourist ethos gone global, with added butt crack.

Like other countries, we had our goblin-mode anti-vaccine-mandate protests. But this country was especially original in marshalling high goblinism against a proposal to better protect people against campylobacter, typhoid and other water- and sewage-borne death threats. Three Waters was reimagined as a Māori and eco-warrior conspiracy theory by daringly creative goblinism.

The most courtly of politicians succumbed. National Party leader Christopher Luxon inadvertently called low-income people “bottom feeders”, and by December, even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was leaving her “kindness” kit at home, calling Act’s David Seymour “an arrogant prick”. To be fair, he looked thrilled.

Goblinism is not immune to a few gongs, however. Many politicians triumphed against the odds this year.

The Living Well Is the Best Revenge Exemplar: Simon Bridges. The tanked opposition leader became Auckland Business Chamber chief, a popular memoirist and podcaster and a shortlister for chair of the will-they-or-won’t they merger of TVNZ and RNZ. This nomination alone is relishable utu, discomforting both the government and Bridges’ ungrateful National colleagues.

The Revenge Served Lukewarm Is Still Revenge Citation: Former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma. Though his bullying claims against Labour colleagues still seem almost entirely without merit, the expelled backbencher netted 1156 votes in the Hamilton West by-election, exacerbating Labour’s humiliating loss. His whistleblowing boiled down to a shocked aversion to being told what to do, rather than having the Prime Minister and cabinet follow his instructions. Getting 8 per cent of the vote on that basis is quite an accomplishment.

The Luxon Award for Bottom-Feeding: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, whose courting of the anti-vax vote, including endorsing the parents who tried to decline vaccine-exposed blood for their dangerously ill baby, has privately stunned party stalwarts.

Vote-mining in the disinformation twilight zone might be distasteful, but the anti-vax Outdoors & Freedom Party nabbed 4.9 per cent in the Tauranga by-election, suggesting repudiation of science is an MMP-viable stance. NZ First commands a tantalising 3-4 per cent in opinion polls, hence …

The Year’s Most Promising Reality TV Pitch: Dancing with ­Winston, production tentatively scheduled mid-to-late 2023. A series of elaborate interpretative dances by each party will invite viewers to guess whether it will: a) willingly work with NZ First in coalition (baubles of office included); b) not work with it but will fawningly accept its support from the cross-benches (nudge-nudge, wink-wink, baubles available on application later); c) rather have a splenectomy by a tag team of meth-fuelled meerkats; or d) wish to remain maddeningly opaque because ruling Winston in or out is always risky.

Most Improved Dog-Box Graduate: Commerce Minister David Clark. Since his readmission to cabinet after breaking lockdown rules, Clark has stunned business with a strict Naughty Step regime for the supermarket duopoly. Now the fuel, electricity, building products and banking sectors have begun responding proactively to cost-of-living issues lest they be next.

The Tin Ear Hall of Fame for Vote-Rinsingly Unpopular Proposals: Transport Minister Michael Wood’s swiftly overturned announcement of a $700 million car-free second Auckland Harbour Bridge went instantly into the annals, alongside the proposal to ban cats from dairies, the one that would have penalised children’s paper rounds, and the bid to regulate showerheads and light bulbs.

The “And We Think It’s Mickey Mouse Here!” Sense of Perspective Award: It’s ordinarily shared by Russia and North Korea in perpetuity, but British ingenuity stole the judges’ hearts. The UK’s ruling party replaced the pantomime of Boris Johnson’s prime ministership with a pop-up three-ring circus under Liz Truss, wowed by her conviction that global monetary orthodoxy couldn’t possibly apply to Britain. Turns out it could, Truss’ 50-day rule bequeathing a tanked pound and near-collapse of pension funds.

The Boy Racer Trophy for Handbrake Turns: Immigration, KiwiSaver tax, not saying picky things about China’s human rights and debt-snaring practices, Covid RAT tests, draconian MIQ quarantine and the refusal to admit that a 30-year inflation record constituted a crisis. All clutch-wrecking U-turns, but Australia triumphs with its flip-flop (or thong, as it would say) on New Zealanders’ rights across the deetch. It’s about to loosen its ban on Kiwi residents’ voting and benefit eligibility, and even rethink automatic repatriation of New Zealand-born criminal offenders. This is almost as momentous as if they’d conceded the flat white and the pav.

The James Bond International Person of Mystery Award: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who set a record in the portfolio for lack of overseas travel. Trade Minister Damien O’Connor had been abroad five times before she, in July, had her first post-Covid OE. Although her reluctance to travel remains unexplained, it does qualify her for the Elon Musk Working from Home Championship.

The Yeah/Nah Medal for Heroic Procrastination: Kāinga Ora for greenlighting just one project in the two years since it was given big-stick urban-development-acceleration powers. By the time this project’s 6000 houses are built, economists say New Zealand will likely be years into housing surplus. KiwiBuild has returned its past Yeah/Nah trophy in all due humility.

The Fifa World Cup Own Goal Prize: To the Greens activists who forced co-leader James Shaw to reapply for his job. He was reaffirmed weeks later, with no candidate willing to oppose him.

Politician of the Year: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Uningratiating, unconsultative and monumentally unhuggable, he is the Anti-Jacinda for an era when kindness has run out of political steam. He could fall flat, having pitted himself against immovable legal and jurisdictional realities, without a guaranteed council majority behind him.

But already he’s set such a daring new public benchmark for grumpiness that Gerry Brownlee could now realistically audition to be the next Briscoes lady. His Worship is so relentlessly belligerent that council officials must daydream about being able to work with Winston instead.

Both National and Labour governments have used him for knotty problem-solving over many years, so he’s highly respected – even if he doesn’t reciprocate. He may succeed or fail, but is inarguably the political-disruptor embodiment of goblin mode.