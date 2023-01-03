How many handbrake turns can you get away with before your car gets sent to the crusher?

As we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it’s the top five from Jane Clifton.

Screaming U-turns can’t save the Government now - October 7

The rubber was still emitting smoke at the Beehive this week, after a massive policy reversal on seasonal workers, when the latest opinion poll dropped. It projected that the great car of state was highly likely to be confiscated. National and Act could very well be seizing the car keys and re-pimping the ride next election.

This suggests the Government’s increasing penchant for butt-saving U-turns is now officially in vain. It has prudently dialled back a number of its dearest ambitions to preserve voter support, the capital gains cancellation its biggest sacrifice.

The change of direction on importing seasonal workers, coming after years of warnings to employers to stop depending on cheap foreign labour, was in a different and more honourable category, first elucidated by John Maynard Keynes. When the facts change, as the economist said, it’s smart to change one’s mind. The prospect of businesses failing and crops rotting for want of local workers is not, the Government has now accepted, just greedy employers bleating. The labour shortage is global and apt to hit this small, distant economy harder than most. The inconvenient reality has finally trumped Labour’s ideological allergy to cheap labour imports.

Minister’s wealth tax blunder just what the PM didn’t need - May 13

With Labour’s re-election chances hairier than ever, more backtracks on controversial policies are likely, with potentially popular ones reaching ear-popping acceleration rates.

But oh, the whiplash when something unexpected shows up in the road. Revenue Minister David Parker’s new mission to soak the rich came as a spray of road spikes. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was so spooked as to perform the equivalent of that heart-stopping accidental manoeuvre where you throw your gearbox into reverse while belting along a motorway. Her attempts to rule out a wealth tax, given Parker’s Wagnerian declaration of vengeance, were less convincing than she might have hoped.

Ardern has previously ruled out a wealth tax both “this term” and “under her watch”, but this week has fallen conspicuously short of reiterating that pledge with respect to next term. Her caution was probably because “wealth tax” can mean so many different things, many of which are always under consideration, from imposts on mansions, inheritance, vacant land and financial transactions to incursions into trust fund rules.

This was emphatically not the debate the Government wanted to have now.

Luxon was wrong to muzzle O’Connor over abortion stance - July 8

In a week that provoked horrifying echoes of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade threatens more than the rights of women. It’s hard to read the court’s action as anything other than a massive betrayal of all citizens, given previous undertakings.

It was striking how few MPs in New Zealand, who have previously voted against abortion liberalisation, were prepared to endorse the US’s new suppression of abortion: just one, [National’s Simon] O’Connor.

The others, some publicly, others tacitly, have conceded there’s scant public mood for change or even a new debate in this country.

It’s highly unlikely any of the broad themes – misogyny, judicial activism or a drift back to theocratic rule – were troubling O’Connor when he tweeted his support for the new anti-abortion regime. His views are no secret, so it was just social media business as usual for him.

He is, at least, guilty of a tin ear. A tactful silence is often the best course in times of extreme emotion.

However, O’Connor’s expression of opinion would once have been thought to be his right in a democracy.

Labour’s worn out ‘Let’s Do This’ - it’s time for ‘Let’s Get Real’ - April 1

Its popularity leaching, this reform-minded Government is now in the unhappiest of policy zones, wedged between two famed self-help books. Should it Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway, or re-examine whether its policies spark joy, embrace The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Marie Kondo some of them away?

Its mini-audit of the joyless produced a reduction of fuel tax and accelerated border openings. After a tedious parlour game with the press gallery, it also begrudgingly acknowledged the cost of living’s spiral was, technically, “a crisis”.

But there comes a point where it’s hard to judge whether the damage from controversial proposals is reversible. Back in the day, Labour leader Mike Moore used to talk about voters having the “phone off the hook”. The equivalent for the Government today is being “ghosted”.

No end in sight to New Zealand’s economic long Covid - October 14

The post-pandemic economy continues to perform as a cosmic slot machine, firing out random hardships in novelty combinations. This week: New Zealand is dangerously short of chefs and bus drivers, and France has run out of mustard.

There seems no end in sight to these odd manifestations of what you’d have to call economic long Covid. Every­one accepts the pandemic necessarily caused fiscal and economic ructions. Now it seems that the emergency treatment is indefinitely prolonging our suffering.

Everyone seems to agree that what has gone up thanks to Covid – debt, inflation, prices, shortages – must come down. But achieving this without the general population feeling as though an All Blacks ruck has suddenly landed on top of it is an eternal preoccupation.

Developed governments the world over are trying to transition from the pandemic mode of shovelling money out to support households and businesses, to the point where they can start to get the resultant national debt burdens down by restraining spending. As households and businesses are still struggling from economic long Covid, they’re making very little progress.

