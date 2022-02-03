Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Jane Clifton: NZ's had it with Covid and political hubris - here comes inflation

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Dean Purcell

By Jane Clifton

OPINION:

As Covid begins to look like nothing more than the old-fashioned flu in drag, Long Inflation rears its ugly head. By Jane Clifton

We're generally good sports, but overnight the population of New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.