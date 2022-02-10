The OECD has joined the chorus calling for the Government to do something about intensive-care services. Photo / Auckland DHB

OPINION:

The OECD joins the chorus calling for the Government to do something – anything – about intensive-care services. By Jane Clifton.

It's parent-teacher night for the economy. Once a year, the Finance Minister has to front up to the OECD, homework-marker and tutor to the world's developed economies, and hear how well plucky little New Zealand has been doing.

Or not.

Teacher always has something positive to say about a country's home-schooling – "New Zealand has applied itself diligently to the pandemic again this year" – before tactfully traversing the "could-try-harder" subjects.

In a week of unprecedented angst about the closed border and a prime ministerial brush with Omicron, the last thing the Government had an appetite for was a lecture from Paris about why it should raise the pension age and give local bodies a share of GST. The former would be kerosene on an already-raging intergenerational equity fire, and the latter the decanting of still more revenue down shoddily maintained council drains.

What the Government did need to hear, however, was that it was, by developed-world standards, late and lame to the party with intensive-care hospital facilities – something critics have been on about since the pandemic struck. Alas, the OECD could not say how this country might rapidly train from scratch or attract sufficient skilled overseas staff for this branch of medicine, given a global shortage.

The other stinger was how poorly we're doing in maths education and attainment. Again, a pull-your-socks-up injunction, but with no roadmap provided.

At least we're not so arithmetically challenged as not to have noticed the inflation the OECD chided us for. As usual, its suggested remedies were six more unelectable new policies before breakfast, and then it was onto housing, where for a change the news wasn't all bad. The OECD concurs with some local economists that construction is in sufficient spate that New Zealand could lick its undersupply problem in the next couple of years. Unaffordability, less so.

We're not alone

However deflating, these annual tune-ups at least remind us New Zealand is not alone in suffering pernicious equity imbalances in social conditions. The OECD has heard it all before to varying degrees, from seemingly cleverer countries than this. New Zealand did not, as many critics here seem to think, pioneer unaffordable housing or vaulting house-price inflation. We just happen to be embarrassingly good at them.

It turns out we're also now a world leader in excluding pregnant citizens for tick-box technicalities. Charlotte Bellis is not the only expectant mother to be pointlessly mucked about under border and quarantine restrictions, but her situation has rallied months of grievance over entry-rule pettiness. For the time being, New Zealand's border is in danger of becoming a place where incomers get automatically punished for bringing coals to Newcastle, long after their contribution to the stockpile has ceased to be significant.

Having received our Omicron starter-kit late last year, we duly followed its instructions: "Take a few people from abroad, add summer – concerts, cafes, weddings – apply nasal swabs and, voilà, your very own outbreak guaranteed to spread before your eyes! For faster results, just add more incomers."

All has gone to plan: a slow, predictable trickle of the virus into the community, but so far, not in numbers to overwhelm hospitals or decimate workplaces. However, we're near a crucial tipping-point – both with the viral spread and the public's tolerance. The absurdity about to overtake us is that those still summarily detained in managed isolation (MIQ) will soon be considerably less of a danger than the hordes of free-wheeling locals they can see out their quarantine windows.

As expected, dozens of incomers are testing positive for Omicron, and it's fair to quarantine them. But will it be fair to keep locking them down even if they're clear, especially when locals are trusted to do the right things voluntarily – aka the yeah/nah system – when it comes to getting tested and self-isolating, even as community spread gathers pace?

The Government has announced a pathway to re-opened borders – well, at least a pathway to that pathway – so we can downgrade MIQ before it becomes an expensive holding-pen for people more at risk from us than we are from them. We at least know the new vax/infection milestones we need to reach before we can relaunch our Old Normal.

Poll pain

But as Labour's recent poll slump shows, public faith has been badly dinged about the proportionality and fairness of Covid rules.

Further addling the electorate's queasy stomach has been the dramatic official reframing of rapid antigen tests (RATs) as a fabulous part of the solution. Until recently, the pandemic leadership behaved as though RATs were the verminous spawn of greedy capitalists and we were to have nothing to do with them.

The Government and health officials initially dismissed RATs as unreliable, then grudgingly agreed to test some brands – leaving competitors by implication still demonised via a blanket ban on their use here.

Air New Zealand and a handful of other big companies insisted they were useful, and finally, thanks to some cut-through fact-wielding by Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall – an epidemic specialist – RATs were officially declared a valuable tool as of this week. They will suddenly "go a long way to reducing the risk of an infected person going to work and infecting others, and in keeping critical supply chains moving".

Tens of millions of kits are en route, but will be centrally rationed by health wallahs, leaving an unexplained fug over the heads of both the commercial developers of RATs and the companies that wanted to buy them for their staff. Overseas, any old person can waltz in off the street and buy a RAT to use at home.

This bizarre political ping-pong needs explaining. The Government's handpicked pandemic advisers, Sir Brian Roche and Heather Simpson, urged it six months ago to rattle its dags on RATs, only to meet with a blizzard of "yes, buts". Add in the exotic aspect of the Government readying to requisition RATs from private buyers and suppliers – thankfully not necessary in the end – and rodential supervision appears to have been a suspiciously rocky road.

Perhaps this is just what happens when a government vows to dismantle the Ministry of Health for being useless, then decides to trust it to lead-manage a pandemic in the meantime without using the opportunity to cling onto its centralised power with its every dying breath.