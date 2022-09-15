Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The KiwiSaver fee tax had the makings of a patriotic PR triumph. How did the Government get it so wrong? By Jane Clifton.

It's usually the case that success has many parents, while failure is an orphan. The KiwiSaver fee tax debacle is a rare example of the opposite.

Scores of extremely learned and experienced experts and officials put years into the proposal, and unless Cabinet process was flouted - which would be a whole separate scandal - several seasoned ministers signed it off.

Despite this, the tax proposal enjoyed the half-life of the average TikTok video before being cancelled quicker than a #NotAllMen poster on a Twitter #MeToo thread.

And yet anyone who knows anything about tax and/or superannuation funds says it still needs to happen and probably will.

Revenue Minister David Parker is in the ghastly position of having done his job a little too assiduously. He could barely conceal his fury at being overruled - while having to accept that his colleagues were rightly ropeable with him for a severe public relations failure.

The hastily assembled excuse for rescinding the policy was credible enough - that it risked damaging the public's faith in KiwiSaver. But it barely skimmed the surface of what was really going on: a failure to meet politics' ultimate challenge, which is to persuade the public that something that initially irks them or costs them money will, in the long run, make them better off in other, more important ways.

That the Government's ordinarily aggressively proactive spin machine failed to prepare for the ticking time bomb contained in the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022-23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill was a remarkable pratfall. The issue of fund managers' fees has been niggling the tax and super fraternity for years, and officials started drafting the bill, with the GST extension in it, two years ago.

The nagging discrepancy has been that the big KiwiSaver funds, many owned by foreign-run banks, pay 1.5 per cent GST on management fees, while the smaller, local funds typically pay the full 15 per cent.

This is because the big funds outsource the actual fund management expertise, which is not their core business, whereas the boutique funds use their own in-house experts to do the investment. Many experts believe the differential treatment is a serious misinterpretation of the law, but it has remained a grey area because of the different legal status of contractors and in-house providers, and because GST here is not supposed to attach directly to financial services.

Sadomasochistic call

There were several ways around this, including declaring all KiwiSaver management fees tax-free. But what Government willingly gives up revenue? It was therefore decided to simply deem all fund managers to be equally taxable.

The critical assumption behind this decision was officials' confidence the KiwiSaver market was sufficiently competitive that the big bank-owned funds would not pass all of that new impost on to customers by taking it out of their contributions. And, hey presto! A coincidental announcement just the day after this bunfight confirmed that the banks have been losing market share to the boutique providers at quite a clip. That competitive pressure would likely have limited any clawing back from people's funds.

But understandably, the protective default setting of any sector is tax-schmax. The Financial Services Council was ready with the worst-case scenario from officials' projections. It was a self-basting showstopper. Individual savers could lose up to $30,000 from their retirement lump sums, and up to $103 billion would be lopped off the nation's overall retirement pot in 50 years' time.

This sounded utterly catastrophic - not to mention sadomasochistic - decision-making from a Government already flagging in its re-election chances.

It was nigh impossible to short-hand in a news story as anything other than a new, direct tax on people's retirement savings, or even, as National gloated, a wealth tax. It wasn't either of these, but the potential net effects would make it feel like both.

Trouble is, the projections of doom depended heavily on the assumption the banks would pass the GST on and wouldn't abate their fees. Those are not sound assumptions, as both responses would simply further diminish the banks' KiwiSaver market share.

Kiwi vs kangaroo

Where was the savvy public relations campaign to explain and persuade? The GST extension could fairly have been framed as a tilt of the playing field from Goliath to David, and likely to make the savings market more efficient and competitive.

Most winningly, it could have been sold as a yah-boo-sucks to the much-resented Australian-owned banks. The campaign practically writes itself: the plucky, innovative little Kiwi funds, whose fees are already typically lower than those charged by the big, rapacious banks, have been carrying an unfair burden. It's time for the Aussie banks to stump up their fair share out of their outrageous profits. You send us your 501 deportees, mate, and we'll up you an IR10 and a GST101A form and a plate of pavlova in the mush!

Cue a cartoon kiwi-versus-kangaroo motif and some moneybox merchandise for the kiddies, and it could have been up there with feel-good spin classics like Spot the Telecom dog, or Air New Zealand's early in-flight safety films.

To borrow experience from the highly successful "What's my number?" campaign that helps consumers shop around for the cheapest electricity, people could have been encouraged to look up their KiwiSaver providers' fees and compare them with rivals'. This would all have put useful pressure on the big, high-fee funds and tickled up a bit of patriotism. Save for inevitable opposition carping about how much the PR campaign had cost, the Government could have triumphed.

As has been palpable since the Commerce Commission's supermarket duopoly probe, the discomforting of large, hyper-profitable and dominant businesses is resoundingly popular.

Banks are widely regarded as overdue for a severe "ComCom-ing" over their fees and rates, and this could have been an appealing opening salvo.

Instead, the saga over a small tax glitch rivals the Lord of the Rings trilogy for duration, payroll and hype. Yet everyone concerned has professed utter shock at the outcome: three maddening perversities that shouldn't be able to co-exist.

The Government would have been crucified had it not backed down.

The backdown benefited the big Aussie banks, not the plucky locals.

But continuing with the current GST treatment of fund fees may very well be illegal, so still has to be fixed.