Just a day after the Government agreed to heavily subsidise bus drivers’ wages, Auckland’s transport wallahs announced they would cancel 12 per cent of scheduled bus trips. Photo / Jason Oxenham

At a time when most councils are doing their utmost to get drivers out of cars, some are also making it harder to catch buses, writes Jane Clifton.

The old saying about buses – you wait and wait and then three come along at once – is now sadly redundant.

Anyone seeing three in a day, let alone at once, is advised to get an urgent blood test for hallucinogens.

At a time when most councils are doing their utmost to get drivers out of cars and onto public transport, some councils are also making it harder to catch buses.

Just a day after the Government agreed to heavily subsidise bus drivers’ wages to help ease the desperate labour shortage, Auckland’s transport wallahs announced a move that managed to be both brute-realist and contrary at the same time. In order to safeguard the bus service’s dependability, they would cancel 12 per cent of scheduled bus trips.

“Tough on buses, tough on the causes of buses” seems a peculiar ethos for these times, and admittedly it takes a bit of getting one’s head around. It helps to think of it in the same vein as the previous Government’s claim that surgical waiting-list numbers had dropped, when it had simply purged the lists.

The bus swifty is roughly an inversion of this, and no less maddening. Auckland Transport is stopping putting buses for which it doesn’t have drivers on the bus timetables. Until now, it’s advertised a schedule of routes and times while constantly cancelling a proportion of trips. Now, it’s only scheduling buses it knows will be driven.

That, AT says, will make the bus service “more reliable”. This is rather a heroic characterisation of the fact that it’s simply ceasing the pretence that about 1000 phantom bus trips might magically become real.

What happens if the Government’s wage subsidy lures a slew of new driver recruits? There’ll be three bus drivers turning up at once, but no bus for them to drive?

Cocking a snook

The timing of this announcement had a distinct element of “up yours”, coming right after the driver wage subsidy’s announcement.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the driver shortage had been caused by a race to the bottom by bus companies trying to win contracts. What he might more fairly have said was that councils have been short-sightedly overzealous at screwing bid prices down over recent years, leaving bus companies with no choice but to gut wages and costs or exit the industry.

The sector long ago arrived at a point of lose-lose. It’s nigh on impossible to recruit or expand, let alone make a buck, on their threadbare contracts. Least of all can they now afford to provide a public transport service attractive enough to drive the “mode-shift” from cars that officialdom never ceases to remind us is vital for the future of the planet.

Transport Minister Michael Wood says the driver shortage has been caused by a race to the bottom by bus companies trying to win contracts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

AT is not alone in getting itself stuck in this eddy of diminishing outcomes. Wellington’s long-running “bus-tastrophe” had similar origins and the entire construction industry got itself mired in the same “race to the bottom” delusionality. Any predictions of doom over these cut-throat deals and the Jeremiahs were told theirs was dinosaur thinking and disruption was the new black. It turns out it was just plain old disruption, but with the new super-power of sandbagging two of the most basic requirements of modern life: affordable housing and reliable transport.

The bus bust is particularly serious for Aucklanders, who face a year or more of cancelled train services while KiwiRail launches into long-deferred maintenance. This can’t be helped, but no one in officialdom can promise there will be enough extra buses to tide commuters over.

And unless Mayor Wayne Brown can turn the council’s anti-car-policy supertanker around, as he has vowed to do, it will continue making it difficult for people to afford to drive to work or park their cars in lieu of public transport. This threatens a nasty and unfair pincer movement on commuters. Working from home is an option, but overwhelmingly only one for the better-paid. You cannot be a cleaner, caterer, labourer — or for that matter, a bus driver — via the magic of Zoom.

The driver wage subsidy should help, but not quickly and not without provisos. Of the country’s estimated 800 driver vacancies, 500 are in Auckland. Even given a pay boost, how many folk could afford to live there on what is still a modest income?

The other driver-workforce deterrent is enforcement of split shifts, where staff have to work half their hours, then stand down during off-peak traffic before completing the shift. If it was for turbo-charged pay, that would be bearable, but it’s not. It’s no way to live, and like zero-hour contracts, it’s not what most New Zealanders would consider fair.

Soon, many more Aucklanders will experience a version of that enforced wasting of their time, with this “musical chairs” progressive non-replacement of trains with buses – in election year. Then it’ll be a game of pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey: a ballot box thrashing for the Government failing to get a sequential grip on transport pressure points.

Slow train to Tron

A revealing glimpse of New Zealand’s mired policy came when Parliament’s transport and infrastructure select committee recently discussed inter-regional commuting options. Green train technology exists to, for instance, get people from Tauranga to downtown Auckland in an hour. It’s hideously expensive to install, but life-changing and potentially a magic speeding bullet for the country’s infrastructure and labour woes – especially compared with the cycleways and modest lashings of light rail Labour still proposes.

The Te Huia train service between Hamilton and Auckland takes 250 people per day on a two-and-a-half-hour-each-way commute. Photo / Te Huia

Yet Wood and sundry officials continued to defend such existing services as the Hamilton-Auckland train, which takes 250 folk per day on a two-and-a-half-hour-each-way commute.

Central and local politicians seem never to consider the misery such “options” inflict on people, particularly low-income workers and those with children.

A possible alternative vision from Oxford in England could be our Ghost of Christmas future, depending on one’s taste. Its council plans to road-block traffic into several “15-minute city” zones and ration permits for anyone wishing to leave their allocated zone in a private car. Exceed the ration and there’s a fine. Such virtuous feudalism can only work if, as in Britain, there is a reasonable commuter service. Here, it’d be a permanent lockdown for at least half the populace.

There’s one transport formula that’s utterly reliable: ration cars, then ration trains and buses, and electors will ration votes.